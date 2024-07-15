The Moto G Stylus 5G is an affordable phone with a sleek design, decent display, and excellent battery life. If you play games, watch movies, or listen to podcasts all day, your phone's battery may drain sooner than expected. You might need to squeeze more power from the battery if you don't have a charger. This guide shows you how to improve the battery life of the Moto G Stylus so you won't experience battery drain.

Lower the refresh rate on the Moto G Stylus 5G

The Moto G Stylus 5G sports a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It makes the content and gameplay appear smoother. However, a screen with a high refresh rate consumes more battery power. You can change it to conserve battery life.

Open Settings. Select Display. Tap Display refresh rate. Choose 60 Hz to lower the refresh rate.

You can set a higher refresh rate while gaming and watching movies. If you don't want to keep switching between 60Hz and 120Hz, select Auto from the Display refresh rate page. Your phone will automatically modify the refresh rate based on the content displayed on your phone.

Use a dark theme on the Moto G Stylus

Since the Moto G Stylus has an OLED panel, turning on the dark theme helps improve the battery life. That's because the display can switch off individual pixels. Using a system-wide dark mode lets you extract more juice from your phone.

Open Settings. Tap Display. Under Appearance, turn on the Dark theme toggle.

You can also set a schedule for the dark theme.

Go to Settings. Select Display. Tap Dark theme. Select Schedule Choose either Turns on from sunset to sunrise or Turns on at custom time.

Lower the display brightness on the Moto G Stylus

If you don't like the dark theme look, reduce the brightness of your display for battery savings. Setting the brightness to the maximum levels can deplete your phone's battery faster. You can lower it in low-light environments to conserve battery life. To adjust the brightness levels, swipe from the notification bar and move the brightness slider to the left.

Turn on Adaptive brightness on the Moto G Stylus

Adjusting the screen brightness when switching between well-lit and dimly-lit environments can be inconvenient. When you switch on Adaptive brightness, the display automatically changes brightness according to the surrounding lighting.

Go to Settings. Tap Display. Turn on the Adaptive brightness toggle.

Turn on Battery Saver on the Moto G Stylus

If your phone's battery is running low, use the Battery Saver mode until you find a charging point.

Go to Settings. Select Battery. Tap Battery Saver. Toggle on Use Battery Saver. A battery icon with a plus sign in the status bar appears when Battery Saver mode is on.

You can also schedule Battery Saver to activate when the battery level falls below a specified value.

Open Settings. Go to Battery > Battery Saver. Tap Set a schedule Select Based on percentage. Adjust the slider to choose a percentage.

Here is what the phone does after you turn on Battery Saver:

Activates the Dark theme.

Prevents apps from running in the background.

Deactivates Location services when the screen is off.

Refreshes content like news and email only after you open the app.

You can quickly turn on Battery Saver by tapping the battery icon with a plus sign from quick settings.

Restrict background app processes

Some apps run in the background even when you aren't using them. While some are necessary for your phone's functions, others might drain the battery power. You can choose which apps should run to conserve the phone's battery.

Go to Settings Select Battery. Tap Battery usage. Choose an app. You'll see three options on the App battery usage page. Select Restricted to prevent the app from running in the background and using the battery. If you want to go for a less rigid version, choose Optimized. It restricts background activity according to your usage.

Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

You can turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to extend the battery life if your phone runs out of power. You can access them from quick settings.

Swipe down from the notification bar. Swipe down again to see all the quick settings. Tap the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons to turn them off.

Turn on Adaptive Battery on the Moto G Stylus

When you activate Adaptive Battery, your phone restricts battery usage for apps you don’t use often. It may delay notifications for infrequently used applications.

Go to Settings. Select Battery. Tap Adaptive Battery. Turn on the Use Adaptive Battery toggle.

Extend the usage of your Moto G Stylus

Although the Moto G Stylus has excellent battery life, the battery can drain quickly during heavy usage. If you face issues during charging, look for signs of a deteriorating battery by checking the battery health. Another way to troubleshoot problems is to review the battery usage graph to see if any apps are draining the battery life.