Not everyone needs a beastly flagship phone. Many just need something that works and is able to get the job done without any issues. Luckily, mid-range and budget phones have gotten much better over the years, with some offering a unique feature that can only be found on more expensive devices.

That happens to be the case with the Moto G Stylus 5G, which is one of the few phones that offers stylus support right out of the box. Best of all, it's now seeing a massive discount that drops the price by $150, falling to its lowest since Prime Day. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Moto G Stylus 5G?

If you're buying this phone, you're probably interested in the stylus. And yes, it works, as you'd expect, and there is software built around the experience. As far as some of the things that we loved about the phone, the design really stood out, looking quite more premium when compared to its competitors. Furthermore, the phone has a great display, and it also offers excellent battery life too.

When it comes to the specifications, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, it packs a large 5,000mAh battery, and offers a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide.

You also get 30W wired charging speeds, and 15W when going wireless. When it comes to connectivity, you get a single USB-C port, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1. The phone does also have an IP52 rating, which provides some resistance to dust and water, but I wouldn't count on it if you're out in heavy rain. Of course, performance is relatively smooth, and you really can't ask for much more from a $400 phone.

While there are plenty of better phones, if you need one with a stylus that isn't going to break the bank, then the Moto G Stylus 5G is going to be for you. As stated before, you get an excellent design, great display, and fantastic battery life. So if all of this sounds good, grab it now for the low price of just $250 while you can from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.