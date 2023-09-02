Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) The 2023 budget stylus $300 $400 Save $100 The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is an impressive all-around midrange phone at its price point. With 5G connectivity, an included stylus, and reliable internals, this phone offers some great upgrades over its predecessor. Pros Decent performance Excellent battery life Improved charging speed Cons Lackluster camera software No IP rating $300 at Motorola

offers great value for its price, with 5G connectivity, an included stylus, and reliable internal features, making it an exceptional mid-range phone.

has a smaller 6.6-inch LCD screen compared to the 6.8-inch screen on the 2022 model, but both have a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

has been slightly adjusted, removing the 2MP depth sensor while maintaining powerful 50MP and 8MP cameras, delivering competent photo quality.

There's no doubt that Motorola has been on a tear recently, releasing some truly impressive hardware, most notably the Moto Razr+. The company has also long been a player in the budget and mid-range Android markets, making some of the best cheap Android phones you can buy — and no phone stands out quite like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This mid-range phone might be worth the upgrade due to its titular stylus, which delivers some awesome utility typically reserved for much more expensive hardware, not to mention the yearly updates. So, here's what you need to know when comparing the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022).

Price, availability, and specs

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available for purchase starting with an MSRP of $400 for the base model, which includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, we've seen Amazon, Best Buy, and even Motorola's own site mark it down to only $300. There is also an option to upgrade to 6GB/256GB. The phone is available in two charming colors: Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne.

While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) launched with a starting price of $500, you can find it for much less these days. It's not unusual to find it around $200–$230. And during big sales, you'll likely see it below that. The 2022 model also has a base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and comes in Blue Steel and Seafoam Green.

If you take a gander at the spec sheet below, you can see just how similar the devices are. Still, there are noticeable differences that we'll explore later.



Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) SoC Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Snapdragon 695 Display 6.6" FHD+ LTPS 120Hz refresh rate 6.8" 1080 x 2460, 120Hz, LTPS RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256 GB Battery 5,000 mAh 5000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm USB-C, 3.5mm headset jack Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Front camera 16MP f/2.45, 1.0µm 16MP (f/2.2) Rear cameras 50MP f/1.88, 2.0µm, 8MP f/2.2 1.12µm 50MP (f/1.9), 8MP Ultra-wide angle (118-degree FOV), Macro Vision 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4) Connectivity 5G sub6, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1 Sub-6GHz 5G Dimensions 162.83 x 73.77 x 9.19mm 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3mm Colors Cosmic Black, Rose Champagne Steel Blue, Seafoam Green Weight 202g 215g Charging 20W wired 10W wired with Moto TurboPower 10W USB-C charger IP Rating None IP52 Price $399 $500 Micro SD card support Yes Up to 512 GB

Display and design

The phone's overall design remains pretty similar, but a few differences stick out when you compare them side-by-side. The biggest difference is clearly the screen size, as the 2023 model is a bit smaller than its predecessor by sporting only a 6.6-inch LCD rather than the 6.8-inch one on the 2022 model. Both screens do have a max refresh rate of 120Hz, so even though they both have LCD panels, you can expect a smooth on-screen appearance when you're scrolling or playing games.

Over on the back of the phone, you'll also notice the camera bump looks different because the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) only has two cameras back there rather than the three on last year's version. We will dive a little more into the specific camera differences a bit later.

The newer phone's design isn't officially given an IP rating, meaning its water and dust resistance durability hasn't been tested. On the other hand, the previous 2022 phone has an IP52 rating, so it can handle a little rain or a splash of water.

Software and performance

The software between the two phones is basically the same. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) ships with Android 13, and the Moto G Stylus (2022) got the same software update earlier this year. While Motorola has been known to keep the Android software experience on its phone pretty close to the stock experience, both phones also have their share of bloatware. Lots of different apps and prompts to download various apps will occur during setup, so be prepared to deal with that accordingly. Also, the camera software experience is laggy on both, even with the upgraded chip in the 2023 model (something to keep in mind if you're a photography fiend).

Outside of the camera, the performance is pretty solid for a budget phone. For instance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is snappy enough to breeze through menus and most apps with little problem. It is a slight upgrade from the Snapdragon 695 found in the 2022 model, but unless you're consistently pushing the phone to its limits, you probably won't notice too much difference when performing basic tasks.

Both phones have that stylus, and those awesome stylus-focused software features make the pen super fun to use. When you remove the stylus from the phone, a sidebar with quick access to stylus-powered apps such as Moto Note, Google Keep Notes, and Handwriting pops up instantly. You can even customize this list of shortcuts and add your own entries. You can use any app installed on your phone, not just those specifically designed for the stylus. This feature makes both versions perfect for drawing and precise screen inputs.

Cameras

The camera setup on this year's Moto G Stylus 5G has been slightly tweaked. The 2MP depth sensor has been removed, leaving just the wide and ultrawide cameras. However, the two remaining cameras are still just as powerful as last year's models, with a 50-megapixel (MP) f/1.9 wide and 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, which also doubles as a macro lens. The front-facing camera remains unchanged, with a resolution of 16MP.

What does this mean regarding results, though? Well, about the same as we've seen from Motorola before. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is competent but doesn't seem to stand out as anything exceptional, continuing the tradition of its predecessor. To be fair, that's pretty par for the course for a phone under $500, so it's not surprising. And, just because there are only two lenses instead of three, don't be fooled into thinking the newest version of the phone is somewhat worse off, as that Macro lens on the 2022 model was practically useless.

Battery life

Even though Motorola has shrunk the phone slightly this year, it's nice to know that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) kept the same large 5,000mAh battery that was in the 2022 model. This has allowed it to maintain its status as a battery king, as both phones can last multiple days with average use. Even with heavy usage, getting through a full day shouldn't be a problem on either phone.

On the flip side, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) was known for incredibly slow charging at only 10W. And while the 2023 model bumped that up to a max of 20W, Motorola doesn't include a 20W charger in the box. That means the 10W charger the company gives you will take about 2–3 hours to fully charge the 5,000 mAh battery.

Which should you buy?

If you're considering buying a new budget phone that will give you the best experience for the 2–3 years you'll have it, you'll likely want the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) over last year's model. The favorable price, plus the improvement in performance thanks to the more powerful chip, makes it a great buy. Don't forget the stylus, as it's still as great as ever if you like that sort of thing. Just remember that Motorola is only promising one major OS upgrade for the Moto G Stylus 5G, so once it gets Android 14, it will be done. Afterward, you'll just have three years of security updates.

If you're looking to upgrade from the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), I suggest waiting until next year if you can. This year's Moto G Stylus 5G is not different enough to warrant rushing out to replace your current phone.

If you want an official IP rating on your phone or prefer the biggest screen you can find, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) might be a better option for you. Just remember there are no more major OS updates coming for the phone.