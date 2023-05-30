Motorola is priming itself to have a big year. Between the excellent Moto Edge+ (2023) and a flurry of other recently revealed devices, it seems like there's something for everyone. The company isn't quite done with new reveals, however, as it just announced another phone. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is here, and while it might sound awfully similar to its non-5G compatible sibling, it has a few more things working in its favor.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) made its debut today, offering up solid mid-range specs in a phone that, well, has a stylus to go with it. It's no Galaxy S23 Ultra, but for people who like having the stylus, it's a more accessible point of entry. With a $400 price tag, not only does it undercut last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) by $100, but it's also a third the cost of Samsung's stylus-packing flagship.

The phone will come with a respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to start, but you'll have the option of upgrading to a meatier 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. There will be two color options: Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne.

Interestingly, the micoSD card slot is still kicking, and you can pop a 2TB card in there if you'd like. It'll also come with the almost extinct 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola's latest will boast a 50MP (f/1.88, 2.0μm) rear main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) rear macro camera, and a 16MP (f/2.45, 1.0μm) front facing shooter. The cameras will also include a bevy of software enhancements including night vision, 8x digital zoom, and dual capture, among others.

On the power side of things, it'll pack a 5,000mAh battery capable of up to 20W charging. To put it in perspective, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the same capacity battery, but Motorola's might be able to last longer given its weaker processor and slightly less demanding screen. Unlike other competitors, the phone will include a charger and a USB-C cable.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) will be available at Cricket as of June 2 and will eventually make its way to other providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, and more. Canadians interested in the device will be able to buy it through Motorola's website and select carriers in a few months.

With Motorola coming in hot with its new phones, it might have one final trick up its sleeve. While the company hasn't officially announced its newest version of the Motorola Razr, the 2023 model could wind up being one of the most interesting devices of the year.