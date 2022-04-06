When we're thinking about smartphones with proper styluses, Samsung's obviously the first company we think of — previously with the standalone Note line, and most recently with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But it's far from the only company making stylus-equipped phones these days, especially when we start widening the scope to include capacitive stylus options. While LG's not around anymore, Motorola has found a bit of success with its Moto G Stylus lineup, and today we're checking out some leaked pics of an upcoming 5G model.

Leaker Evan Blass shares his latest find on 91mobiles, and from what we can see the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 might have a much closer profile to its 4G counterpart than to last year's version. That means an identical triple rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth, 16MP front), overall build, battery capacity (5,000 mAh), and screen size. While there could obviously be some differences that aren't immediately visible from these renders, so far this does not look like it treads too far from the source material when it comes to design.

What is different, however, is what's going on inside. Instead of the MediaTek Helio G88 the 4G model packs, the 5G version is tipped to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which should spell performance improvements in addition to 5G connectivity. The other notable improvement comes from the screen itself — instead of 90Hz, this Moto should support a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

As for other hardware, we should see up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage — nothing too surprising there. The handset should launch with Android 12, although don't expect amazing long-term software support, knowing Motorola.

This $70-off deal solves the new iPad Air’s biggest problem

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author