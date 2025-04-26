I loved the Moto G Stylus 2024, but I really had a hard time with Motorola’s $400 launch price for the device. It’s a trend I’ve noticed with the company, as there were several midrange and budget phones from Moto that I enjoyed but found hard to recommend on release. Thankfully, the phones are aggressively discounted shortly after their introduction and are often carrier deal staples, sometimes included for free or at a small fee with a service contract.

However, Moto has improved this year’s device, with better build quality and a more powerful chipset. It’s the most complete midrange phone I’ve used from Motorola, and if you’re tired of only choosing between Samsung and Google when buying a device under $500, this might be the year you try something different. I love the Moto G Stylus 2025, but did Moto do enough to justify the $400 price, or should you wait for a sale?