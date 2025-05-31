A benefit of staying with the same carrier for years is that you can take full advantage of the carrier's discounts. You must commit for longer than you would with an MVNO, but if you have no plans to switch, you should at least reap the benefits. Motorola smartphones consistently offer fantastic value when available at a discount, and the Moto G Stylus 2025 is no exception.

AT&T wants you to pick up a new Moto G Stylus 2025 for only $3 a month. You’ll need to purchase a qualifying unlimited plan and remain with AT&T for 36 months, but it’s a fantastic way to save on one of my favorite midrange phones of the year.

Why you should buy a Moto G Stylus 2025

Motorola makes my favorite midrange phones, focusing on performance and value, with gorgeous displays. The Moto G Stylus 2025 is the company’s latest example, and if you can pick one up for cheap, you won’t be disappointed. It features a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz. Motorola offers some of the best displays on devices under $500, and the G Stylus 2025 has the best yet. The company also bumped up the durability for 2025, making the Moto G Stylus IP68 dust and water-resistant as well as MIL-STD-810 compliant. I don’t always recommend carrying your smartphone around without a case, but you can feel more confident doing so with the G Stylus 2025.

I’m pleasantly surprised by the performance I get from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 powering the G Stylus 2025. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in last year’s phone was no slouch, but there’s a noticeable bump up in performance this year. The phone runs smoothly, and I enjoy light to medium gaming on my G Stylus. Its 8GB of RAM is decent for a phone under $400, and I appreciate that Motorola includes a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage — a rare feature in most smartphones in 2025.

Like last year, the Moto G Stylus's battery life is excellent, easily providing a full day of use from its 5,000mAh battery. It also features fast 68W charging, aligning it with Motorola’s more premium offerings. I even like the photos I get from its 50MP primary camera sensor. The shots tend to be a bit saturated, but I don’t mind that for social media posts. All told, the G Stylus 2025 is a well-rounded smartphone, especially for only $3 a month.