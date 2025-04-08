Although it's easy to keep your eyes locked to devices like the Razr+, Motorola has primarily focused on the budget market for the last decade. We've seen some highs and some lows in this regard, and unfortunately, I'd have to put last year's Moto G Stylus closer to the low side of that divide. It wasn't an unusable smartphone, but for $400, it was simply outclassed in nearly every way compared to its competition. When Samsung, Google, and OnePlus are all running circles around you at similar price points, it's difficult for a simple stylus to draw people in — no pun intended.

This year, though, the Moto G Stylus is back and far more promising. While we'll have to wait to get our hands on a unit before sharing our final thoughts, on paper, this latest Moto phone seems to pack in some serious upgrades. Is it enough to keep you from considering, say, the Pixel 9a or the ever-expanding lineup of Galaxy A-series phones? I'm not so sure, but for $400*, you could absolutely do worse.

Motorola's new Moto G Stylus is focused on changing its specs, not its design

And I couldn't be more relieved