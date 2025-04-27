I enjoy the Moto G Stylus 2025. It’s a fantastic phone with a vibrant display and outstanding battery life. However, not everyone wants to pay $400 or wait for a carrier deal, and there are plenty of excellent options for people willing to pick up last year’s Moto G Stylus. It was one of my favorite phones of last year, and thanks to Metro by T-Mobile, it can be had for a fraction of its original price.

If you port a number to Metro with their Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan, you can get a Moto G Stylus 2024 for only $20. Even if you need a new line, the cost is only $70. It’s an ideal way to pick up one of my favorites for a cheap price, and if you need a reliable phone, you can do a lot worse than the Moto G Stylus 2024.

Why you should buy a Moto G Stylus 2024

I’m still a big fan of the Moto G Stylus 2024. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display. The colors are saturated, and mobile games look amazing. If you prefer a more vibrant OLED, like the ones we used to get on Samsung Galaxy devices, you’ll love the display on the Moto G Stylus. I enjoy that the Moto G Stylus display isn’t curved. It makes for a much better writing experience with the pen, allowing me to write on the entire display.

I also appreciate what Motorola did with the build. It’s not IP68-rated like the newer G Stylus, but it’s solid, and its vegan leather back provides added grip. I wouldn’t recommend that people carry their phones around without a case, but I enjoy the texture that vegan leather gives, and it easily beats the cheap, slippery plastic backs we used to get on midrange and budget phones. The Moto G Stylus is also one of the last phones to retain both a 3.5mm headphone jack for your favorite wired headphones and a microSD card slot.

The G Stylus 2024 is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, complemented by 8GB of RAM. The overall experience is smooth, even with some light gaming. The battery life is excellent with the 5,000mAh battery in the G Stylus, and I’ve never found myself out of power by the end of the day. All in all, the Moto G Stylus 2024 is a fantastic deal, especially for just $20.