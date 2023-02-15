Motorola has diversified its product offering since going all-in on the stylus with the maiden debut of the Moto G Stylus line in 2020. It's an ambitious attempt to provide a cheap alternative to Samsung's now-defunct Galaxy Note series, now replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its predecessors. Motorola's next-generation stylus-equipped phone has now appeared in a leak, revealing a render of the device with quite a refreshed design compared to previous models.

Courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks, we now have our first look at the Moto G Stylus 2022's successor. The render shows the rear of the phone with a dual-camera setup, which departs from last year's model with a triple-camera array.

There's no word on which lenses Motorola will slap on the back of the Moto G Stylus 2023, but the company may forego the depth sensor this time. That isn't necessarily a disadvantage, and it may be a welcome change for those who find depth sensors useless in everyday camera use.

Since this is the first time we've heard of this phone, we don't know anything about its specifications yet. However, the next Motorola stylus-toting handset may include a 50MP sensor, as did the previous generation.

Meanwhile, the device looks similar to its predecessor if you look at the front panel. There's a centered punch hole for the selfie camera, and the side bezels are slimmer than on the 2022 model. The chin, on the other hand, appears to be as thick as it is on its predecessor.

Motorola also appears to be doing away with a glossy back panel that was one of the hallmarks of previous Moto G Stylus designs. Instead, the company may opt for a matte finish, giving the phone a plasticky appearance. If you take a closer look at this render, you’ll also see a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, which is a standard feature on many of the best budget Android phones.

But more than that, it's interesting to see what tricks Motorola will give the upcoming phone's stylus. Aside from being a tool for precise screen input, Samsung has squeezed a ton of capabilities into the S Pen over the years. The price of this phone, which is currently unknown, will most likely determine how advanced its stylus is, if at all.