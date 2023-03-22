Motorola's ambitions in the flagship smartphone segment may have diminished, but the company's mid-rangers are another story altogether. One of the best budget phones in the market, the Moto G Stylus, featuring a basic stylus and an affordable price tag, offers a cheaper alternative to Samsung's S Pen toting devices. A new leak of the 2023 iteration of the Moto G Stylus has now revealed a handful of additional images of the smartphone, supposedly part of the company's marketing materials, confirming some of the hardware aspects we previously learned about.

This leak comes from The Tech Outlook, which has revealed a few exclusive leaks over the past several months. Some hardware elements of the Moto G Stylus (2023) have reportedly been confirmed by these marketing materials obtained by the site, though we don't see all of them in the corresponding images. For instance, the 6.5-inch HD+ screen is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will also pack 64GB of native storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion, plus Android 13 with My UX. Software features like Moto Note would be on board the new mid-ranger, enabling users to quickly jot down a note or sketch without unlocking the phone.

Motorola is likely to launch the phone in 5G and 4G-only versions, bearing the model numbers XT2315 and XT2317. If the predecessor's marketing strategy was any indicator, both variants could be limited to North America, as The Tech Outlook notes. Keeping the 2022 model's release timeframe in mind, it's safe to assume that a formal announcement of the Moto G Stylus (2023) may be coming soon.

While there's no mention of the RAM here, a Geekbench listing has previously stated that it could have up to 4GB of RAM. Similarly, we've also learned that the phone could sport the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. A 50MP primary rear camera has been mentioned with the ability to capture low-light imagery and detailed portrait macro photos. For now, there's no word on the second rear camera sensor or the front camera.

Perhaps the most interesting feature on the Moto G Stylus (2023) is the 3.5mm headphone jack, something that we don't see a lot on high-end devices anymore, partly because of the proliferation of wireless earbuds. Rounding off the specs sheet of the new Moto G Stylus is a 5,000mAh battery that can supposedly run for two days when full. Hopefully, the company decides to provide a faster charger this time around, as the predecessor's 10W charging speeds were incredibly unimpressive, even for a budget device.