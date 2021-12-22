The Moto G line has a legendary history. The original model was first introduced in 2013 (has it been eight years?) and redefined the concept of what a budget phone can do. It wasn't long before Motorola decided to diversify things, with phones like the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power. The former is one of the more interesting devices in Motorola's lineup, and has drawn natural comparisons to Samsung's ill-fated Note series. The next generation of the G Stylus is due in the new year, and now we're getting an early peek at what it could look like thanks to some fresh CAD renders.

If these are anything to go by, we can already spot a few changes compared to this year's model — but also a lot of similarities. The renders, arriving courtesy of OnLeaks (in partnership with Prepp.in), show that the triple rear camera setup is being kept, but the back looks much glossier, meaning that it could be either glass or a glossy polycarbonate finish. The fingerprint sensor is still on the side.

This phone should also be absolutely massive, tipped to measure in at 170.3 x 75.9 x 9.4 mm — for reference, its predecessor was 169.8 x 77.9 x 9 mm, so it's not too different size-wise, but even compared to "big" phones like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this is an absolute unit. It's going to have a 6.8-inch display, and if the previous model is anything to go by, it might not be a particularly impressive one, but the hole-puch front-facing camera will at least be moved to the center, so that's at least one change.

We still don't have any proper specs for most of the hardware, but the source behind these pics "predicts" a Snapdragon 480 Plus, 6GB of RAM, a 48MP primary camera sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery. We're not sure how trustworthy these are, especially since the previous model was powered by a Snapdragon 678, but since we're just a few days away from 2022, we'll hopefully know more soon.

