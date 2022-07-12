The Moto G Power (2021) launched with a solid mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 662. It retailed for $200 for the 3GB/32GB model and $250 for the 4GB/64GB version. For the price, it wasn’t a bad phone by any means. But the existence of similar-priced budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with a better display, longer-lasting software support, and slightly better cameras made it hard to recommend. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a budget phone at a whopping $100 off the 4GB/64GB model for Prime Day.

Get $100 off the Moto G Power (2021)

$150 at Amazon

The phone hasn’t miraculously turned around, though. It still suffers from many of the issues it had at launch. The performance feels lackluster, and software updates are not forthcoming. Plus, you can’t get over the poor 720p screen resolution. That said, the 2021 Moto G Power has two main things going for it: the large 6.6-inch display (if you can look past the quality) and the big 5,000mAh that will easily last two days or more, depending on your usage.

If you’re looking for a budget device and battery life is your main concern, you shouldn’t look past the Moto G Power. Thanks to the sale, it’s far cheaper than the competition. But there’s no telling how long this will last, so you might need to act fast.