Summary Motorola is announcing two new budget-focused Android phones for 2025.

The Moto G Power pairs a 1080p 120Hz display with a 5,000mAh battery, a big 6.8-inch display, and a 50MP camera for $300.

The new Moto G (2025) keeps most of the same specs, but swaps to a 720p display, eliminates the ultra-wide sensor, and cuts the RAM in half for just $200.

Not every smartphone needs to cost $1,000. Sure, your foldables and high-powered phablets might deliver specs worthy of dropping that sort of premium, but if all you need is a basic device for texts, calls, navigation, and social media, practically any Android phone can get the job done. For over a decade now, Motorola's G-series have made for some of the most successful Android devices around, and two of its most popular lineups are getting fresh additions for 2025. It's time to meet the latest Moto G Power and Moto G.

While these are unlikely to give Samsung's output a run for its money when the Galaxy S25 series makes its grand debut next week, they should act as solid refreshes for last year's lineup. Both of these phones are aiming to deliver a pretty similar experience to entry-level consumers, with the Moto G Power just a tad more powerful for its price tag. Let's focus on that phone, because if you're reading this website, it's probably the one you'll want to spring for.

Moto G Power (2025) specs SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display type 120Hz LCD Display dimensions 6.8-inch Display resolution 2388 x 1080 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 166.62 x 77.10 x 8.72mm Weight 208g IP Rating IP68 + IP69 Colors Leaf Green, Slate Gray Price $300 Expand

This year's Moto G Power bundles a 6.8-inch 120Hz 1080p display with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It looks virtually identical to last year's Moto G-series design — unnecessary camera bump and all — with the exception of its new Leaf Green colorway. While it also comes in a more neutral Slate Gray, Motorola's Leaf Green shade is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of surprisingly eccentric color options. It's a far cry from the boring whites, blacks, and silvers we've seen from other brands.

Source: Motorola

The rest of the specs are fairly predictable. A 5,000mAh battery should be more than enough to get through the day, and the inclusion of 30W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging is as great as it is surprising. Moto's kept the 3.5mm headphone jack around for another generation, while following the OnePlus 13's lead in including both IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance with this device. While the former deals with submission, the latter adds protection against temperature and water jets.

On the back, you'll find a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor for all — or, at least, most — of your photo needs. The front's sporting a 16MP sensor that should be perfectly fine for selfies or video calls. It's also using Gorilla Glass 5 to cover its display, a step up from some of the non-Corning materials used in the past.

Related Moto G Power 5G (2024) review: Ads nauseum This phone makes me feel unwell in more ways than one

If there's one real weak spot with the Moto G Power, though, it's likely its software. Not only does Motorola's specs sheet mention some of the pre-installed apps I had problems with on this phone's predecessor, but with just two OS upgrades and three years of promised bi-monthly patches, you shouldn't expect your purchase to last particularly long by modern standards. At least the Moto G Power ships with Android 15 out of the box.

Source: Motorola

As for the regular Moto G (2025), it's a surprisingly similar product. It's rocking the same MediaTek 6300 processor and 5,000mAh battery, but drops its storage down to 64GB, just 4GB of RAM, and sports a 6.7-inch 720p display that, even at 120Hz, is going to look pretty outdated. It's got just a single 50MP main lens on the back — along with a useless 2MP macro lens — and comes in Forest Gray or Sapphire Blue. At the very least, it's still capable of charging at 30W.

Moto G (2025) specs SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display type 120Hz LCD Display dimensions 6.7-inch Display resolution 1604 x 720 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB, expandable Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W wired Charge options Wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP depth Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 167.05 x 76.30 x 8.16mm Weight 193g IP Rating IP52 Colors Forest Gray, Sapphire Blue Price $200 Expand

The Moto G Power arrives at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's websites on February 6th for $300, with in-store availability at both retailers and carriers coming soon. The regular Moto G is coming even earlier — January 30th — to those same three websites, and like its more powerful brother, will find room on store and carrier shelves alike in the coming months.

Your changes have been saved Moto G Power (2025) Motorola's new Moto G Power combines a sleek, attractive green colorway with solid specs for just $300. But whether it's so-so software support and limited camera tools will send buyers looking elsewhere remains to be seen.