Motorola has recently been on a roll with its midrange phones. I love the Moto G Stylus 2024, and while I disagreed with Motorola’s initial MSRP for the Moto Edge, I had no complaints about the device’s hardware. The company’s made the right choices for its midrange lineup, compromising features that don’t matter in exchange for snappy performance and gorgeous displays in phones under $500.
Unfortunately, the Moto G Power 2025 is more of a mixed bag. I understand the company’s objective with the G Power is to provide a well-performing smartphone for $300, but Moto cut too many corners. The new Samsung Galaxy A26 compares favorably, as does Moto’s midrange lineup when on sale. Too many alternatives provide more for $300 to recommend the G Power 2025 comfortably. However, the phone isn’t without merit, and there are still plenty of reasons to pick up a Moto G Power 2025 on the right deal.
Moto G Power (2025)
Motorola's new Moto G Power combines a sleek, attractive green colorway with solid specs for just $300. But whether it's so-so software support and limited camera tools will send buyers looking elsewhere remains to be seen. Its powered by a Dimensity 6300 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it decent performance for a budget phone. Battery life is solid from its 5,000mAh battery.
- Smooth performance
- Decent battery life
- Sturdy design
- Poor cameras
- Lackluster software support
- LCD panel
Price, specs, and availability
The Moto G Power 2025 is available through Motorola for $300. It comes in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Thankfully, the G Power includes a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB. It’s available in two colors: Slate Gray or Leaf Green. It comes unlocked for all carriers in the US, and I used mine with AT&T and T-Mobile without issues.
Specifications
- SoC
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Display type
- 120Hz LCD
- Display dimensions
- 6.8-inch
- Display resolution
- 2388 x 1080
- RAM
- 8GB
- Storage
- 128GB, expandable
- Battery
- 5,000mAh
- Charge speed
- 30W, 15W wireless
- Charge options
- Wired, wireless
- Ports
- USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
- SIM support
- Nano SIM + eSIM
- Operating System
- Android 15
- Front camera
- 16MP
- Rear camera
- 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
- Cellular connectivity
- 5G, 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Dimensions
- 166.62 x 77.10 x 8.72mm
- Weight
- 208g
- IP Rating
- IP68 + IP69
- Colors
- Leaf Green, Slate Gray
- Price
- $300