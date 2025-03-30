Motorola has recently been on a roll with its midrange phones. I love the Moto G Stylus 2024, and while I disagreed with Motorola’s initial MSRP for the Moto Edge, I had no complaints about the device’s hardware. The company’s made the right choices for its midrange lineup, compromising features that don’t matter in exchange for snappy performance and gorgeous displays in phones under $500.

Unfortunately, the Moto G Power 2025 is more of a mixed bag. I understand the company’s objective with the G Power is to provide a well-performing smartphone for $300, but Moto cut too many corners. The new Samsung Galaxy A26 compares favorably, as does Moto’s midrange lineup when on sale. Too many alternatives provide more for $300 to recommend the G Power 2025 comfortably. However, the phone isn’t without merit, and there are still plenty of reasons to pick up a Moto G Power 2025 on the right deal.

Moto G Power (2025) 7 / 10 Motorola's new Moto G Power combines a sleek, attractive green colorway with solid specs for just $300. But whether it's so-so software support and limited camera tools will send buyers looking elsewhere remains to be seen. Its powered by a Dimensity 6300 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it decent performance for a budget phone. Battery life is solid from its 5,000mAh battery. Pros & Cons Smooth performance

Price, specs, and availability

The Moto G Power 2025 is available through Motorola for $300. It comes in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Thankfully, the G Power includes a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB. It’s available in two colors: Slate Gray or Leaf Green. It comes unlocked for all carriers in the US, and I used mine with AT&T and T-Mobile without issues.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display type 120Hz LCD Display dimensions 6.8-inch Display resolution 2388 x 1080 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 166.62 x 77.10 x 8.72mm Weight 208g IP Rating IP68 + IP69 Colors Leaf Green, Slate Gray Price $300 Expand

What I like about the Moto G Power 2025

Plenty of RAM and a more durable build