I love what Motorola has done with its midrange and budget phones over the last few years. The company knows what to compromise to keep phones affordable while maintaining an enjoyable user experience. However, as much as I like Moto’s hardware, its launch prices for phones leave a lot to be desired. The prices don’t make sense, especially when compared to other more powerful smartphones offered for the same money. Thankfully, Moto always offers aggressive discounts on its hardware throughout the year, and while the launch prices are never tempting, the sale prices are excellent.

In my review of the Moto G Power 2025, I told people it was a phone destined for carrier discounts, so they should hold off until there was a deal. Metro is offering the best deal yet: you can get a Moto G Power 2025 for free if you port your current line. If you sign up for a new number, the G Power is only $20.

Why you should buy a Moto G Power 2025

As with most Motorola phones I use, I don’t have many complaints about its hardware. The G Power features a capable Dimensity 6300 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering excellent performance on a budget device. Social media scrolls are enjoyable on the G Power, and I rarely encounter hiccups during daily use. Light gaming is also possible on the G Power if you keep your expectations in check. Don’t expect to run Genshin Impact on high settings, and you’ll be fine.

I love that Motorola made the G Power even more durable for 2025. It has an IP69 rating and MIL-STD 810H testing, meaning you can confidently rock your G Power without a case. I would’ve preferred an OLED display on the Moto G Power, but I understand that for $300, an LCD is acceptable. Thankfully, it’s a decent one, and movies and games looked good on the G Power’s large 6.8-inch display.

Battery life is another area where the Moto G Power excels. Its 5,000mAh cell provides all-day battery life, and I enjoy the flexibility of wireless charging on the G Power. The Dimensity 6300 is power-efficient, and you’ll have no problems getting solid battery life. All told, the Moto G Power 2025 is an excellent value phone, especially when you can pick one up for almost nothing.