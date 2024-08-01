Motorola shook up the budget segment for Android with the Moto G launch in November 2013. Since its introduction, Motorola has steadily refreshed the G-series to keep it up with rivals. Fast-forward to 2024, and the Moto G Power aims to rule the crowded segment again. But with stiff competition from Samsung, OnePlus, and Google, will Motorola's most powerful G-series find takers in the market?

Motorola has launched a couple of G-series devices this year. The Moto G and Moto G Play are aimed at an entry-level segment. The Moto G Power is a step above, with powerful hardware and a big battery. But the question is, can it top our best affordable Android phones list? Does it deserve a place on your wishlist? Here's everything you need to learn about Motorola's latest G-series device.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) 5 / 10 The Moto G Power (2024) is Motorola's latest battery-focused budget smartphone. It's got plenty going for it, including a large 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a beefy battery, and fast wired and wireless charging. At $300, it's got plenty of competition, but it might be enough to convince some buyers to pick it over similar devices from Samsung. $300 at Motorola

Moto G Power: Design, specs, and cameras

Right along with the price tag, with a neat touch (literally)

The Moto G Power's design and specs match its price tag. It doesn't wow you with surprises and remains predictably boring. The shell is made of plastic. While it helps reduce the overall device weight, the choice of material fails to add any premium touch. The back carries faux leather and offers a solid grip for day-to-day use. Another positive element is a flush camera module on the back.

Motorola nailed the basics here. It offers a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Two of the rarest sights in the Android world. As for the specs sheet, it packs a power-efficient mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC with a 5G modem, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD panel, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, a respectable 5000mAh battery, and runs Android 14 (more on that later) out of the box. The device's dimensions and 201g weight are also manageable.

While the Dimensity 7020 should deliver a smooth day-to-day experience, don't expect it to pass with flying colors on high-end games.

It's disheartening to see Motorola sticking with an LCD panel on the Moto G Power, especially since most of its rivals have switched to AMOLED. There isn't a 256GB variant, which is a shame since last year's Moto G Power was available in higher storage. However, the inclusion of a microSD card slot should fill your storage needs on the Moto G Power. Motorola has added NFC to their G-series device, making the checkout process at stores seamless.

As for color options, it is available in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac shades. The Moto G Power also supports 15W wireless charging, which is refreshing since it's uncommon in the mid-range segment. Motorola advertises water resistance, but there isn't an official IP rating, making you think twice before pulling out the device in light rain.

Motorola ditched the useless 2MP depth sensor on the Moto G Power. It now packs a primary 50MP f/1.8 and an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera on the back. Selfies are handled by a 16MP f/2.4 camera lens. In our testing, we found them basic at best. The low-light performance is nothing to write about, and the day-light images are also washed out and overprocessed. Motorola needs to step up its camera game in the G-series.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Display type LCD Display dimensions 6.7-inch Display resolution 1080p RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB-C, Qi Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano-SIM, e-SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 16MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 201g IP Rating None Colors Midnight Blue, Pale Lilac Price $300 Expand

The weakest part of Motorola's budget device

Motorola's MyUX is known for offering a clean Android experience. However, the company dropped the ball with the Moto G Power 5G. The device is loaded with ads and partner apps. Right off the bat, it asks users to download third-party apps, and if you tap OK hurriedly, your G Power app drawer will be filled with unnecessary apps.

Motorola partnered with Glance to take over your lock screen. Glance is a lock screen service that serves ads and news and shows app suggestions on your lock screen. It's basically an ad company, and if you tap Yes to everything during setup, you are up for a poor MyUX experience.

Close

You will see app suggestions in the folders, too. The system installs such apps via the Mobile Applications Manager and adds web shortcuts. You can deactivate and uninstall such apps and services, but you'll dig through countless menus in Settings to make changes.

Motorola doesn't score high on software support. The company promises to deliver only one major Android OS upgrade and three years of security updates. In comparison, Samsung offers four years of OS updates and five years of security updates on their A-series devices. Besides, One UI is feature-rich and packs less bloatware than MyUX on the Moto G Power. It isn't even a competition in the software department.

Moto G Power: Availability and price

Available at your local store

The Moto G Power is priced at $300. The company frequently runs sales on its website and Amazon. You can purchase it unlocked on Best Buy. You can also get one from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile stores.

Affordable, but at what cost?

While the Moto G Power 5G scores high on the specs sheet, the software and camera experience remain underwhelming. Thankfully, the budget Android segment is more crowded than ever. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is the closest rival to the Moto G Power. It offers a superior Super AMOLED panel, robust One UI software with a proven track record of timely updates, and better camera performance. Google Pixel 8a is another strong contender if you can snatch one at a discount and prefer a vanilla Android experience.