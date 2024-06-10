Moto G Power (2021) $127 $250 Save $123 The Moto G Power (2021) lives up to its predecessors with its impressive battery life and budget-friendly appeal. Plus, it's currently available at a deep discount on Amazon. $127 at Amazon

Motorola has made a name for itself by packing great features into affordable smartphones. The Moto G Power (2021) is a prime example, with its powerful battery and essential features at a budget-friendly price. Right now, it's a steal on Amazon for just $127, down from its usual price of $250. This phone is perfect for anyone who wants long-lasting battery life without constantly needing to charge, making it great for weekend trips or outdoor adventures.

Why the Moto G Power (2021) is worth buying

Living up to its name, the Moto G Power (2021) features a huge 5,000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge with regular use. Even though it doesn't have the latest software, budget shoppers or anyone who values long battery life will find it a great deal at its current discount price.

The Moto G Power (2021) focuses on battery life over processing power, using a power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with a big 6.6-inch 720p LCD display, which helps keep costs down and extends battery life, though it won't have the deep blacks and vibrant colors of an OLED screen. The display is practical, featuring a modern punch-hole cutout for the 8MP front camera.

The camera system is practical too, fitting for its budget price. The main 48MP sensor can take good photos in decent lighting. There's also a 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a depth sensor for better portrait shots. While it's not a top-tier camera, it gets the job done for everyday photos.

The Moto G Power (2021) stands out by offering user-friendly features like a microSD card slot for extra storage and a beloved headphone jack, so you don't need to buy wireless accessories. It also excels in call quality, has a responsive fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking, and includes a water-repellent coating for daily protection. Plus, it runs a clean version of Android, free from bloatware, ensuring a smooth user experience.

With no upcoming Android updates, a modest screen, all-plastic build, and a mediocre camera setup, this ultra-low-cost phone has its downsides. However, it's just too affordable and offers impressive battery life to be overlooked.