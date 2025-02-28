Moto G Play (2024)
This is one of our favorite budget smartphones, providing tons of value thanks to its price and feature combination. While it's usually $150, you can now score a discount that drops it down to just $110.
We know what you're thinking. How can a $110 smartphone be any good? Well, Motorola has mastered these types of devices, offering a wide range of affordable smartphones that really punch above their weight. We loved the Moto G Play (2024) when we first reviewed it. Despite its low price, it managed to deliver a solid experience, handling pretty much everything we could throw at it. So at its current price of just $100, it's an absolute no-brainer if you need some cheap and reliable.
Motorola Moto G Play (2024) review: Getting back into the budget groove
Motorola regains its footing after last year's budget blunder