Your changes have been saved Moto G Play (2024) $110 $150 Save $40 You can't go wrong with this phone if you're looking for something that performs well and won't hurt your wallet. For a limited time, you can score the Moto G Play for just $110 as it falls to its lowest price yet. $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy $110 at Motorola

There are a lot of great budget phones to choose from in 2024, but if you're looking for one that has a lot to offer and isn't going to hurt your wallet, then the Moto G Play 2024 is going to be right up your alley. Not only did it score high marks in our review thanks to its solid performance, excellent battery life, and dependable camera — but it's now down to its lowest price ever at just $110. The discount is now available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola direct. Just be quick though, because this promotion won't last long.

What's great about the Moto G Play 2024?

Close

Motorola is known for pumping out a plethora of phones each year, offering a wide range of options for those that are looking. While a majority of the attention might go towards Samsung, OnePlus or even Apple, the brand has managed to carve out its own space by providing devices that provide great value.

The Moto G Play 2024 first made its debut at the top of the year, and while Motorola has introduced many other phones since, this is the one that truly stands out among the bunch. Not only do you get a good design that's simple and sleek, but there's also great hardware here that will allow you to get most things done.

The Moto G Play comes with a large 6.5-inch 90Hz display that looks good in most conditions, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processors that's paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, users can expand the storage up to 1TB by using a microSD card, which is actually quite affordable.

The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, great for all-day use, and has a 50MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera that can get the job done in most scenarios. If there's something more that one could want from this phone, it's probably going to be support for 5G. While it's not a deal-breaker, it's something to consider.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic phone that comes in at just $110 at this point. For this price, it's hard to really beat considering that there aren't many great options out there. So if you've been looking to grab something affordable for yourself or family members, give this one a shot. We don't think you'll be disappointed.