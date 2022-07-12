If you are looking to buy a new smartphone for cheap, Prime Day is a great time to pick one up. Motorola is known for its budget offerings, and for Prime Day, you can get the Moto G Play (2021) at its lowest price yet. The phone retails for $165, but Amazon has it discounted to just $135—translating into a saving of $30 after a sweet 18% discount. Sure, it's not among the best budget Android phones on the market, but you will be hard-pressed to find a better option at this price point.

Battery life is the real highlight of the G Play, and thanks to its massive 5,000mAh battery, it can last for up to three days on a single charge. It is an ideal device that you can carry deep into the woods for a few days without worrying about battery life. And the plastic build quality and water-repellent design mean the phone can take a few tumbles and continue to work just fine. The stock Android-like experience is another plus point, though the phone is running Android 11 and won't get any more OS updates.

The Moto G Play's modest specs mean it is only good enough for basic use though. A big and bright 6.5-inch 720 LCD panel dominates the front. Ticking inside is a Snapdragon 460 chip with 3GB RAM and a paltry 32GB storage, which is just about enough for daily use. Thankfully, there's a microSD card slot, so you can move your media files to external storage to free up space. There's no 5G here, so you will have to make do with the good old 4G network. The 13MP rear camera can take potato-quality images at best.

You will see lags and stutters while using the phone, but that's understandable from a budget device, especially one that you can get for just $135.