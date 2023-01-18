Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) $200 $400 Save $200 The Moto G 5G offers smooth performance, great battery life, and tons of built-in storage. We really liked it at its regular price of $400, so you can imagine how we feel about it being 50% off right now. $200 at Amazon

When shopping around for something like a budget Android phone, conventional wisdom says that the lower in price you go, the more you have to start sacrificing things like features and performance. That's not necessarily the case with the Moto G 5G. It features the 8-core Dimensity 700 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and right now it's on sale for just $200.

It's worth noting that this low price is only for the Moonlight Gray colorway, as it appears to be the only one in stock with the 256GB configuration. It's a fairly nondescript, neutral color, so you'll probably be just fine with it, but if you had your heart set on the blue or silver, you might be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Moto G 5G

The specs on this phone are super impressive for its regular price tag, let alone today's sale price. In addition to the big RAM and storage numbers, you also have a 50MP camera with dual capture, a side-mounted fingerprint reader for a natural unlocking motion, and a 5,000 mAh battery that should last you two days on a single charge.

It's tough to find things to gripe about in a $200 handset like this, but if you want to nitpick, there are a few things worth mentioning. The biggest one is probably the display, which is an underwhelming 720p panel. This means that things like apps, photos, and videos are not going to look as bright or as crisp as they do on more expensive handsets. Then there's the charging power, which maxes out at just 10W wired. That's pretty slow by today's standards, but the good news is you shouldn't be charging too often with a 5,000mAh battery inside.

If you can get past these quirks, this is really a solid device, and it should be a top consideration for those looking for a budget smartphone. Get it while you can at this price, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Moto G 5G cases to protect your new phone.