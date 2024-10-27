The Moto G 5G (2024) is one of the cheapest Android phones, but don't be fooled by its low price. Despite the low-performance hardware, the Moto G 5G (2024) has exciting and useful features, including impressive battery life, a sizable screen, powerful speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the limited memory and weak performance may be frustrating. This guide helps compensate for the phone's biggest problems, highlights the Moto G 5G (2024)'s best features, and points out settings you should change immediately.

5 Make the most out of the Moto G 5G (2024)'s limited memory

The Moto G 5G (2024) ships with 4GB RAM. This small amount of memory for a budget Android phone can cause long loading screens, stuttering animations, and poor performance. If you use the Moto G 5G (2024) like a flagship Android phone, you'll have a frustrating experience. Here's how to have the smoothest experience with the Moto G 5G (2024).

Don't use RAM boost

RAM boost might seem like an easy way to improve your phone's performance, but it can have the opposite effect. This feature allocates storage space as virtual memory. However, the Moto G 5G (2024) hardware isn't powerful enough for this feature to cause a noticeable performance increase. Activating this causes apps to crash, load slower, or not work correctly. In addition, it can wear out your phone's storage quickly.

Regularly clear your app caches

Cache memory stores temporary data for apps and websites. Over time, your app cache can use a significant amount of storage on your device. While this isn't a problem on powerful Android phones, a phone with low-performance hardware, like the Moto G 5G (2024), can experience performance issues when cache memory uses too much space.

Clear your app caches at least once a month. Deleting app caches doesn't delete personal data or crucial files.

Delete files and data you don't use

Regularly deleting old files and unused apps is crucial to getting the best performance out of the Moto G 5G (2024). However, it can be hard to see what you should delete. Use the Files by Google app to view and delete unwanted files.

4 Adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz

The Moto G 5G (2024) has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. However, the phone's hardware can rarely use it, causing stuttering and unstable framerates. Changing the refresh rate to 60Hz gives a consistent experience when playing games, browsing the web, or swiping the home screen. Changing the refresh rate to 60Hz also boosts your phone's battery life.

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Tap Display refresh rate. Set the default setting to Auto. Select 60Hz.

3 Use Moto Gestures to trigger common actions quickly

One of the best features of Motorola phones is Moto Gestures, a toolbox that lets you assign shortcuts to gestures. For example, you can twist your phone to open the camera, unlock it by picking it up, or skip songs with the volume buttons. Here's how to access all Moto Gestures:

Open the Settings app. Tap Gestures. Select a feature to toggle it on and off. Close

You'll find several gestures to explore. Read our in-depth breakdown on how to set up Moto Gestures.

2 Use Moto Secure to hide sensitive apps and files

Moto Secure is a security app that manages network security, controls app permissions, and creates secret folders for sensitive files. Explore the Secure folder feature first. You can use this app to hide sensitive documents and apps.

Close

Rather than using the Moto Secure app, open the dedicated Secure folder app to access your secret files and apps. Download it from the Play Store if it isn't installed on your device. Adding files and apps to your secret folder is as straightforward as tapping the plus button, but exploring these other features:

You'll find these features by tapping the hamburger menu (three lines) in the upper-left corner of the Secure folder app.

Set a timeout so your secure folder locks after a period of inactivity.

Hide notifications from apps.

Block open Wi-Fi networks from connecting to secure apps.

Add a PIN, password, or pattern lock to the Secure folder app.

app. Hide the Secure folder app from your home screen with Stealth mode. In Stealth mode, access your secret files via the Security menu in the Settings app.

app from your home screen with Stealth mode. In Stealth mode, access your secret files via the menu in the app. Disguise the Secure folder app with a fake name and app icon.

1 Personalize your Moto G 5G (2024)

The Moto G 5G (2024) runs Android 14, which contains several ways to customize your Android phone. With the stock Android settings, you can customize your lock screen, activate app theming, and choose from several wallpapers. However, your Motorola phone builds on this with additional wallpapers and pre-set themes. Here's how to find them:

Open the Settings app. Tap Personalize. Tap Themes

Use the Themes menu to change the lock screen, theme, font, colors, icon shape, layout, and sounds. Explore the themes after setting up your phone to give your Moto G 5G (2024) your personal touch.

Make the most out of your Moto G 5G (2024)

The Moto G 5G (2024) gives up plenty to reach its $200 price point. Still, you'll have the best experience with this budget Android phone by following this guide. One caveat with the phone is that it will only receive one OS update, so familiarize yourself with the best features of Android 15 for an up-to-date experience.