One thing you’ve got to know about me is that when it comes to gadgets, I love ostentatious things. They have to be crammed with plenty of power and a heaping helping of bells and whistles on the side, so much so that I’ve got no qualms about plunking down nearly $2,000 for a premium smartphone.

But that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a budget phone. Case in point: I'm looking at the Moto G 5G (2024), one of Motorola’s newest smartphones targeting the more budget-savvy among us. For $200, you get a smartphone that looks more premium than its price, with some surprisingly powerful speakers and solid performance.

However, such a low price is bound to have caveats. The Moto G has a dim display and a glut of unnecessary pre-installed apps. While the camera is social media-ready, those with more discerning tastes will take issue. But if affordability is tantamount, the Moto G 5G is one of the best cheap Motorola phones you can get.

Moto G 5G (2024) 6 / 10 The Moto G 5G (2024) is a $200 smartphone that offers solid performance, excellent audio, and good battery life. However, in order to reach such an affordable price, some caveats must be made, including a dim display with a passable camera. Pros Seriously affordable

Surprisingly powerful audio

Solid performance

Good battery life Cons Dim display with shallow viewing angles

Far too much bloatware

Camera is fine for social media, but not much else $200 at T-Mobile

Price, availability, and specs

The Moto G 5G is currently available for $199 on various carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, Boost Mobile, and Straight Talk. However, T-Mobile customers can get the phone for a whopping price of free with a phone trade-in. If you don’t want to be locked into a specific carrier, you’ll have to wait until May 2, when the smartphone becomes available on Amazon, Motorola.com, and Best Buy.

Those expecting a bevy of color options will be disappointed, as Motorola only offers the Moto G in Sage Green. This is the first of many compromises to keep things affordable.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Display type 120Hz IPS LCD Display dimensions 6.6 inches Display resolution 1612 x 720 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 5,000mAH Charge speed 18W wired Charge options USB-C Ports USB-C, Dual Sim, 3.5mm headset jack SIM support Nano-SIM, e-SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 ultra-wide Rear camera 8MP f/2.0 front Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 164.39 x 74.96 x 8.23mm Weight 194g IP Rating water-resistant Colors Sage Green Stylus None Price $200

What’s good about the Moto G 5G?

Faux leather and powerful speakers

Close

The design, with its vegan leather rear, gives me a nice hit of nostalgia. The grayish-green hue is unique and provides a nice tactility while making the phone feel more expensive than it is, especially since the rest of the chassis (except the screen) is plastic. Motorola also says the Moto G is water-resistant against spills and splashes, which is always a great thing. Whether the device is $200 or $2,000, the pain of water damage is real.

Another thing I love is that the Moto G actually has a SIM/microSD slot. I miss the days when I could expand my smartphone’s memory, and you can’t do that with today’s premium phones. Another throwback you’ll find is the bottom-mounted headphone jack, which seems almost like a novelty these days.

And speaking of audio, these speakers knock. I did a double take as I started listening to Beyoncé’s “Daughter” as the lilting guitar came out of the speaker on the phone's bottom, buoying the singer’s full vocal. Even at full volume, there wasn’t a hint of distortion. Now, are you going to get a lot of bass? No, but you won’t get much better on a more expensive phone. You’ll want to invest in a pair of headphones or earbuds for better sound.

On the battery life front, the phone's 5,000mAH battery lasted about 8 hours and 2 minutes with heavy usage. That means web surfing, watching videos, looking for houses on Zillow and StreetEasy, streaming music, and playing Genshin Impact. The phone does have Quick Charge capabilities, as it played well with my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 45W charger.

Finally, those of us who use Tap to Pay will be happy to know that Motorola has started adding NFC to its budget smartphones, which I quickly took advantage of at the local bodega.

What’s bad about the Moto G 5G?

A pot full of meh

Close

When it comes to budget devices, I expect some compromises. I just wish it wasn’t the display. The Moto G 5G’s 6.6-inch, 1612 x 720 LCD display is colorful, but it isn’t the brightest phone on the market. Even on a cloudy day, the display’s dimness made it difficult to read outside. And this was at max brightness, so I can only imagine the results when it’s a full-blown sunny day.

Viewing angles are incredibly shallow. A twist too far to the left or right, up or down, and you’ll see unsightly color shifting, which severely affects the viewing experience. It’s sad because the colors are compelling despite the dimness and angles. You have to look at it dead on, or it’s a wash.

When it comes to budget devices, I expect some compromises. I just wish it wasn’t the display.

The 120Hz refresh rate is okay. Swiping between apps was relatively smooth with the mid-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, but I saw some stuttering as I made my way through Genshin Impact. You’d be better off playing something less taxing like Marvel Snap or adjusting the refresh rate to 60Hz.

I’m used to encountering a few carrier and smartphone-maker-branded apps on phones. But it’s been a while since I’ve seen so many superfluous apps on a smartphone. Out of the box, you have your T-Mobile apps (Visual Voice, Scam Shield, and T-Mobile), which are more helpful. Then you have the Moto apps, which are a mix of customization, entertainment, and utilities.

And then, there’s everything else, and I mean everything. In addition to Weather, Booking.com, and Mistplay, a loyalty rewards app for Android games, you have folders labeled Shopping and Entertainment. Pop open the Entertainment folder, and you’ll see apps for Amazon Prime Video, Google TC, Newsbreak, and Spotify. Instead of preinstalled apps, the Shopping folder has many suggestions, including Walmart, Nike, GoodRX, Gap, Instacart, Victoria’s Secret, and Torrid.