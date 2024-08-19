Thanks to powerful speakers, a 120Hz panel, robust performance, and battery life, the Moto G 5G is one of the top affordable Android phones. Still, it isn't perfect. From battery drain to software hiccups, these problems can put a damper on your My UX (Motorola's Android skin). This troubleshooting guide helps you diagnose and fix those pesky problems to get the most out of your Moto G 5G 2024.

Common problems with the Moto G 5G 2024

Here are common glitches you may face with the Moto G 5G:

Abnormal battery drain

App crashes, performance glitches, and random shutdowns

Notifications not working

Audio not working

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and problems with network settings

Camera freezing, not working, or launching

Go through the basics first

Before you follow the troubleshooting tricks below, go through the basics to overcome common glitches.

Restart your Moto G 5G

If your Moto G 5G feels unresponsive, reboot it once and try again. Press and hold the power button and tap Restart from the Power menu. It takes around 10 seconds to complete the reboot process.

While Motorola doesn't have a stellar update policy, the company releases occasional updates to fix glitches. Here's how to install the latest Android update on your Moto G 5G:

Open Settings. Scroll to System updates. Tap Check for updates. Download and install pending updates on your Moto G.

Moto G 5G battery drain

Although the Moto G 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery, many have complained about unusual battery drain on their devices. If you experience unusual battery drain, look for the culprits in the Battery menu and restrict them in the background. Here's how:

Launch Settings and scroll to Battery. Select Battery usage. Look for an app that consumes a high battery percentage on your phone and select it. Tap the radio button beside Restricted. Repeat this for other apps and put an end to the battery drain on Moto G 5G. Close

Select Optimized to run the app in the background with limited activity.

If you run into slow charging speeds or erratic power off, follow these steps to recalibrate the battery:

Reboot your phone. Plug it into a charger. Charge it to 100%. Let it charge for an additional hour.

Moto G 5G performance issues

Are there performance glitches or random app shutdowns on your Moto G 5G? Android apps collect cache in the background, and a corrupt cache can lead to such issues. It's time to clear the app cache and try again.

Find the troubling app on the home screen or the app drawer menu. Long press the app and open the info menu. Select Storage & cache and tap Clear cache.

You can also reinstall the app and try again.

Notification delay doesn't work on your Moto G 5G

Notification delay on your Moto G 5G can break your workflow. You may miss important messages, emails, and updates on your device. You must give these apps unrestricted access. Then, they can run in the background without issues.

Long press an affected app and open the app info menu. Select App battery usage. Tap the radio button beside Unrestricted.

You should also turn off DND or any such DND automation on your Moto G 5G.

The Moto G 5G's sound doesn't work

Do you experience microphone issues with apps on your Moto G 5G? Give the required microphone permission to these apps and try again. If the sound doesn't work, modify the volume settings on your phone using these steps:

Go to Settings and open Sound & vibration. Use the ring volume slider and tweak other volume settings.

You can also go to Device Help > Device diagnosis > Hardware test > Speaker menu and follow the on-screen instructions.

Your Moto G 5G's Wi-Fi or Bluetooth doesn't work

Do you keep running into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or network glitches on your Moto G 5G? Temporarily activate Airplane mode and turn it off after some time. If the issue persists, reset the network settings on your device and try again. The option is in the Settings menu. Check our dedicated guide to reset network settings on your Moto G 5G.

The camera doesn't work on the Moto G 5G

Camera errors on your Moto G 5G can spoil your experience in no time. You can restart the camera app and try again. If the issue persists, Motorola recommends clearing the camera cache.

Long press the Camera app icon and open the info menu. Select Storage and cache and tap Clear cache from the following menu.

You must also allow camera permission to all your preferred social media and IM apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Perform a factory reset on your Moto G 5G

The tricks above troubleshoot most problems on your Moto G 5G. If you still run into errors, reset your Moto G 5G to factory settings and try again.

Open Settings and scroll to System. Tap Reset options. Select Erase all data and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the job.

You can also reset your Moto G 5G using the Recovery mode. It can come in handy if you can't access the Settings menu.

Turn off your Moto G 5G. Press the volume down and power button simultaneously until your phone switches on. Press the volume down button until Recovery mode appears. Press the power button. Use the volume button to navigate to Wipe data/factory reset. Select it using the power button. Scroll to Reboot system now. Press the power button to start the reset process.

Get your Moto G 5G back on track

While Motorola's My UX software skin leaves a lot to desire, you don't need to sweat when you run into common glitches. Use these tricks to solve your problem and set your Moto G 5G up and running quickly. When none of these tricks work, contact Motorola support. You can also follow the top tips to speed up your Moto mid-ranger.