If you don't usually gravitate toward the latest high-end phones, thinking about how you use your device is important to selecting the right one. Consider how you'll use your phone and determine the features and capabilities that fit your needs. Then, look at the phones that interest you to find the best ones.

You don't have to spend much to get a good phone. Motorola's Moto G 5G 2024 is a budget phone with some compromises to keep the price under $200. Its benefits include 5G support, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and broad carrier compatibility. We discuss where the Moto G 5G 2024 hits and misses to help you make the right call.

5 things we like about the 2024 Moto G 5G

I've been a Moto G 5G 2024 owner for a couple of weeks, and I am satisfied with the phone's combination of performance and value. I went through a frustrating process while getting my iPhone repaired outside the United States. I needed a quick, affordable solution with broad international carrier compatibility. The 80/20 rule applies. The Moto G 5G 2024 provides 80% of my iPhone experience at 20% of the cost.

Affordable price: You can't shake a stick at the Moto G 5G 2024's $180 price tag

At $180, the Moto G 5G 2024 is among the most affordable budget phones. However, Motorola had to choose what to prioritize, namely core international, security, and business features, at the expense of top-notch media performance. All in all, it delivers good value for the user or as a backup device.

Excellent battery performance: Charges fast and holds its juice

My Moto G 5G 2024 charges fast and makes it through several days of moderate use between charges and around a full day when I stream a lot. It has an 18W TurboPower charging speed, and the 5,000mAh battery fully juices up in under two hours. It has a middle-of-the-road speed among budget phones, but it's sufficient. Because the Moto G 5G is a budget phone, it doesn't offer wireless charging.

Dual SIM (SIM + eSIM): Confirm for your region

I'm an international user who needs phone numbers in the United States and Mexico. Dual SIM is an important feature for me. Without it, I would have to carry, charge, and maintain two devices. Many budget phones don't have dual SIM, and its presence here put this phone on my shortlist. It has one eSIM and one physical SIM, and some regional variants of the 5G 2024 may not have dual SIMs. If you're on a major carrier like AT&T, you can use the eSIM for AT&T and put your secondary carrier on the physical SIM.

Bloatware-free: Clean Android 14 gives a pleasing first impression

As a former Apple user who has had stints with Android devices, I'm put off when Android device makers pile on preinstalled bloatware. Please give me the basics and let me choose the rest of what I want to install. That's what the Moto G 5G 2024 does.

Some carriers may install bloatware that my phone (an unblocked and purchased new from Motorola on Amazon USA) didn't have. Mine came with a folder containing Google G-Suite, which is my core system for most tasks, including AI. So that was nice. There's also a folder of Moto Utility apps that provide customizations, security features, and more.

You can't make cash with the wave of a hand. The next best thing is NFC technology. You can use the Moto G 5G instead of a physical card or cash to make payments at retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, and transit vendors. The world of NFC-capable budget phones is a mixed bag. Some have it, and some don't. Do your research before selecting a device if NFC matters to you.

5 things that could be better on the Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G 2024 has limitations that curb its appeal for media-intensive applications. Both the display and the camera leave a lot to be desired. Even if you can get past those issues, the lack of committed updates is also a drawback.

Mediocre display: It isn't terrible, but it ain't great either

Its mediocre display is at the top of the list of Moto G 5G 2024 misses. While sufficient, the 6.6-inch, 1,612 by 720 pixels resolution screen isn't crisp. By comparison, its budget rival, the Samsung Galaxy A15, has a 2,340 by 1,080 resolution and a more detailed image presentation.

Moreover, the Moto's display doesn't offer the greatest visibility in bright lighting conditions. Still, it's sufficient on sunny days when mounted on a car dash. Off-axis viewing is also a bit spotty, making the display less than ideal for crowding around with friends to view a reel.

Lackluster camera: Meh, especially in low light

The Moto G 5G 2024 has a lackluster camera performance. You can take an occasional snap for social media or shoot a decent-looking video. But you'll be disappointed if you're the family historian or a shutterbug. Photos and videos aren't very crisp and have some noise. It isn't the near magical capture quality of the best premium devices. This is where you get what you pay for with the Moto G 5G.

Brash speakers: Sure, it has stereo speakers, but they aren't as great as some reviews said

Based on reviews, I expected the Moto G 5G's integrated stereo speakers to be better than they are. Reviewers tend to complement the speakers for their relatively high volume capability. While they can play reasonably loud, it's nothing to write home about. Music sounds brash and unbalanced, even relative to other phone speakers. Phone calls can sound muddled through the speakers if there's background noise. It isn't a make-or-break feature in my book, and the Moto G 5G out-specs other budget phones with a single speaker.

Not committing to more than one major software update for the Moto G 5G 2024 devalues the phone into something more disposable than necessary. It's a capable device for non-power users, and you might not want to upgrade as often if phone manufacturers committed to more updates.

You could buy a new Moto G every year for roughly five years for the price of an iPhone or high-end Samsung Galaxy, but that isn't the point. After a few years, the Moto G 5G could feel and act outdated. Motorola committed to three years of security updates. Android Police recommends the Samsung Galaxy A15 over the Moto G 5G 2024 because it offers more committed software updates. I'll be curious to see how this plays out with my 5G 2024.

Not fully waterproof: The IP54 rating is ahead of other budget phones but falls short of submersible devices

This last one is a little bit of a hit-and-miss rolled into one. The Moto G 5G 2024 is ahead of the Samsung A15 and other budget phones by having an IP rating. Its IP52 rating means it can withstand spills, splashes, or a sweaty jog. However, if you're accustomed to higher-end submersible phones such as the iPhone or Google Pixel, don't hop in the pool to snap pics with the Moto G. The emotional pain of a water-damaged phone is real.

A solid choice for some users

As someone who loves a bargain and has a love-hate relationship with Apple, I'm impressed by the Moto G 5G 2024. For a song, it checks the important boxes (even though it has problems that are easy to fix) for me as an international user who juggles carriers. I prefer a better screen and a better camera, but the Moto G 5G 2024 is a solid contender in the budget space.