The Moto G 5G 2024 makes our list of the best Motorola phones thanks to its affordability and decent performance for the price. You get up to two days of usage with its 5,000mAh battery. Although the smartphone has shortcomings, the Moto G 5G has numerous compelling features for the budget-savvy. This guide shows you the top features you can explore, from its sleek design and robust build quality to custom gestures.

8 Solid build quality on the Moto G 5G

Feels great to hold

Motorola phones in the budget range are known to have solid builds, and the Moto G 5G 2024 is no exception. Although the frame is plastic, it doesn't look cheap because it doesn't feel light in the hand. The phone has some heft to it, reminiscent of pricier phones.

7 The Moto G 5G has an elegant design

Looks more expensive than it is

The Moto G 5G 2024 sports a faux leather rear, offering good tactility and doesn't attract fingerprint marks and smudges. It makes the phone appear premium even though the rest of the chassis is plastic. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the screen from scratches and dings.

Storage isn't much of an issue with the Moto G 5G's 128GB capacity. It features a microSD slot, a feature missing on newer premium phones. You can expand your smartphone's memory by up to 1TB. It also has a bottom-mounted headphone jack that's reminiscent of older phones.

6 Powerful speakers on the Moto G 5G

Surprisingly great audio for a budget phone

The Moto G 5G 2024 comes with Dolby Atmos support, and the speakers produce a loud and clear sound. There isn't much distortion at full volume. For an affordable phone, its speakers offer a balanced sound experience.

5 Customize system gestures on the Moto G 5G

Use gesture navigation with ease

Motorola has a standard three-button navigation by default. It also has an option for those who prefer gesture navigation and enjoy more screen real estate. Here's how to turn on the gesture navigation feature on your Moto G 5G 2024.

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Gestures. Select Navigation mode. Close Choose Gesture navigation. Tap the Settings gear next to it. Turn on Swipe to invoke the assistant. Swiping up from the bottom corner launches Google Assistant or Gemini. You can also change the backward swipe sensitivity for the left and right edges. Tap Hide if you don't want to see the navigation bar. Close

4 Swipe gesture to split the screen

Access two apps from the display

The Moto G 5G 2024 lets you view two apps in split screen mode by swiping your finger back and forth across the display. Here's how to turn on the Swipe to split feature.

Open Settings. Select Gestures. Tap Swipe to split. Close Turn on Use Swipe to split.

3 Sidebar for accessing apps on the Moto G 5G

Navigating to your favorite apps is easy

The Sidebar option on the Moto G 5G 2024 lets you use a gesture to launch your applications in full-screen or freeform windows. Here's how to turn on the feature from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Gestures. Choose Sidebar. Turn on the Use sidebar toggle. Tap Settings at the bottom of the screen. Close Select the applications you want to view on the Sidebar. Tap Settings to open apps in a freeform window or full-screen mode.

Pin frequently used apps and easily access them on your phone.

2 One-handed mode on the Moto G 5G

Navigate your phone with ease

Using one-handed mode on your Moto G 5G 2024 makes it easier to use the device with one hand by adjusting the keyboard's size and layout. Here's how to activate it:

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Gestures. Choose One-handed mode. Close Turn on the toggle.

1 Customize Peek display on the Moto G 5G

Get info at a glance

Peek display lets you view interactive notifications and other information when the display is off. Here's how to activate and tweak the feature in Settings.

Go to Settings. Tap Display. Select Peek display. Close Turn on the Peek display toggle. Select Settings at the bottom. Close Select Clock to modify the style. Turn on the Animated background toggle to activate the feature. Tap Wake display to set gestures to wake the screen. Turn on the Safe reply toggle to add authentication steps for replies.

Use the Moto G 5G like a pro

The Moto G 5G is a good phone for anyone on a tight budget since it doesn't compromise when it comes to looks, battery capacity, and audio. It can work as an affordable backup device or as a starter phone. The budget device takes decent pics for social media with its 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. But don't expect excellent picture quality.

Although the Moto G 5G is one of the best Motorola phones, it isn't perfect. Software hiccups, app crashes, battery drain, and performance glitches can hamper your phone experience. Our troubleshooting guide helps you diagnose problems with your phone and get it running in a jiffy.