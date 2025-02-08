Android is special, not just because of the amazing phones that call it home, but because of the versatility it offers as a platform. While flagship phones like the Google Pixel 9 and midrange monsters like the OnePlus 13R get the bulk of the spotlight, many options come with a lower price point.

Motorola has been one of the industry leaders when it comes to low-cost Android phones for a while now. The company isn’t afraid to undercut the competition by bringing several phones to the market that retail for less than $250. The Moto G (2025) is the latest device in Motorola’s low-cost lineup, and if you keep expectations in check, it delivers a solid experience in a couple of key categories.

Moto G (2025) 7 / 10 The Moto G (2025) offers a compelling package at a low price point. With great battery life, a well-crafted design, and Android 15, the Moto G is a solid device. No phone is perfect and neither is the Moto G, but looking past it's shortcomings is easy if you're on a tight budget. Pros & Cons Great design

Multiple days of battery life

Display gets the job done for the price

Fantastic price Motorola's software updates are highly suspect

Lackluster performance

Price and availability

Inexpensive and available now

The Moto G (2025) was released on January 30, 2025, and carries an attractive retail price of $200. It’s available in a single colorway, Forest Gray, and can be found with 128GB of storage. The Moto G can be purchased from Motorola or a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.

At the time of writing, it’s not available through wireless carriers. However, last year’s Moto G 5G (2024) can be found on various carriers, so we may see the newest Moto G in the future.

Moto G (2025) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display type 120Hz LCD Display dimensions 6.7-inch Display resolution 1604 x 720 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB, expandable Battery 5,000mAh Charge speed 30W wired Charge options Wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack SIM support Nano SIM + eSIM Operating System Android 15 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP depth Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 167.05 x 76.30 x 8.16mm Weight 193g IP Rating IP52 Colors Forest Gray, Sapphire Blue Price $200 Expand

What’s good about the Moto G (2025)?

Vegan leather and great battery life lead the charge