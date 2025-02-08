Android is special, not just because of the amazing phones that call it home, but because of the versatility it offers as a platform. While flagship phones like the Google Pixel 9 and midrange monsters like the OnePlus 13R get the bulk of the spotlight, many options come with a lower price point.

Motorola has been one of the industry leaders when it comes to low-cost Android phones for a while now. The company isn’t afraid to undercut the competition by bringing several phones to the market that retail for less than $250. The Moto G (2025) is the latest device in Motorola’s low-cost lineup, and if you keep expectations in check, it delivers a solid experience in a couple of key categories.

The Moto G (2025) in Forest Green
Moto G (2025)
7 / 10

The Moto G (2025) offers a compelling package at a low price point. With great battery life, a well-crafted design, and Android 15, the Moto G is a solid device. No phone is perfect and neither is the Moto G, but looking past it's shortcomings is easy if you're on a tight budget.

Pros & Cons
  • Great design
  • Multiple days of battery life
  • Display gets the job done for the price
  • Fantastic price
  • Motorola's software updates are highly suspect
  • Lackluster performance
  • Mediocre cameras
$200 at Motorola $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Price and availability

Inexpensive and available now

Moto G (2025) showing its display on assorted puzzle pieces on top of green felt.

The Moto G (2025) was released on January 30, 2025, and carries an attractive retail price of $200. It’s available in a single colorway, Forest Gray, and can be found with 128GB of storage. The Moto G can be purchased from Motorola or a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.

At the time of writing, it’s not available through wireless carriers. However, last year’s Moto G 5G (2024) can be found on various carriers, so we may see the newest Moto G in the future.

What’s good about the Moto G (2025)?

Vegan leather and great battery life lead the charge