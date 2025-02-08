Android is special, not just because of the amazing phones that call it home, but because of the versatility it offers as a platform. While flagship phones like the Google Pixel 9 and midrange monsters like the OnePlus 13R get the bulk of the spotlight, many options come with a lower price point.
Motorola has been one of the industry leaders when it comes to low-cost Android phones for a while now. The company isn’t afraid to undercut the competition by bringing several phones to the market that retail for less than $250. The Moto G (2025) is the latest device in Motorola’s low-cost lineup, and if you keep expectations in check, it delivers a solid experience in a couple of key categories.
Moto G (2025)
The Moto G (2025) offers a compelling package at a low price point. With great battery life, a well-crafted design, and Android 15, the Moto G is a solid device. No phone is perfect and neither is the Moto G, but looking past it's shortcomings is easy if you're on a tight budget.
- Great design
- Multiple days of battery life
- Display gets the job done for the price
- Fantastic price
- Motorola's software updates are highly suspect
- Lackluster performance
- Mediocre cameras
Price and availability
Inexpensive and available now
The Moto G (2025) was released on January 30, 2025, and carries an attractive retail price of $200. It’s available in a single colorway, Forest Gray, and can be found with 128GB of storage. The Moto G can be purchased from Motorola or a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.
At the time of writing, it’s not available through wireless carriers. However, last year’s Moto G 5G (2024) can be found on various carriers, so we may see the newest Moto G in the future.
Moto G (2025)
- SoC
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Display type
- 120Hz LCD
- Display dimensions
- 6.7-inch
- Display resolution
- 1604 x 720
- RAM
- 4GB
- Storage
- 64GB/128GB, expandable
- Battery
- 5,000mAh
- Charge speed
- 30W wired
- Charge options
- Wired
- Ports
- USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
- SIM support
- Nano SIM + eSIM
- Operating System
- Android 15
- Front camera
- 16MP
- Rear camera
- 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP depth
- Cellular connectivity
- 5G, 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Dimensions
- 167.05 x 76.30 x 8.16mm
- Weight
- 193g
- IP Rating
- IP52
- Colors
- Forest Gray, Sapphire Blue
- Price
- $200