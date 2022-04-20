Another Motorola phone is expected to be on the way, and some leaks suggest it’ll be called the Moto Edge 30. That’s set to join the Motorola Edge 30 Pro family, which was revealed in China late last year and recently made its way to the US under the name Motorola Edge+. A new leak shows us the first real-life photos of the rumored Moto Edge 30, and it looks like what you’d expect from an upcoming Motorola phone.

Spotted by XDA Developers on used goods marketplace Idle Fish, these new real-life photos of the Moto Edge 30 show the phone from a few angles, but it doesn’t give us a complete look at the handset. Take these images with a pinch of salt, but these seem to show what we expect from the upcoming phone. The images reveal the USB-C slot at the bottom, a hole-punch camera on the display, and a glimpse of the top edge of the handset. An image also confirms the phone will have a 144Hz refresh rate setting, much like the Edge+.

A bootloader image also shows us the phone’s model number of XT2203-1, which matches previous leaks. According to this photo, the handset will feature a Snapdragon chipset, but it doesn’t tell us specifically which one. We’ve previously heard the phone will sport a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, so we suspect that’ll be the case here. This variant of the phone also comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

A separate leak of the handset includes European pricing from a retailer (spotted by GizPie, via GSMArena) that says the handset will start at €550. That’s €50 more than the launch price for the Edge 20. The Edge 20 cost $700 in the US at launch, so we may see a slight increase if the phone lands in the country. The Moto Edge+ 2022 costs an extremely high $1,000, so we’ll likely see a much lower price for the standard Edge handset.

