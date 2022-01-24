Last year's Motorola Edge left us feeling a bit underwhelmed. It wasn’t a bad phone, but it was a bit overpriced for what it had to offer. A couple months back we were getting ready for Motorola to introduce its next flagship-class model, which ended up debuting as the Edge X30 in China (pictured above). Now we're getting ready for some very similar hardware to make its international spread, as some renders and leaked specs preview the arrival of the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Our first look at this version of the handset comes to us from MySmartPrice and Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter. Beyond picking up that new name, we're looking at some minor hardware changes, like Moto's embossed logo moving from the center to the bottom left of the back panel.

Things look to be largely similar to the X30 on the inside, as well. The Edge 30 Pro is tipped to have the same 6.7”, 144Hz OLED display, same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, same camera specs (50MP main, 50MP wide, 2MP depth, 60MP selfie), and the same beefy 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. One place we're noticing where it appears to differ is the fingerprint sensor: The X30 has its sensor on the side of the phone within the power button, while the 30 Pro should have its fingerprint sensor embedded in the display.

That's all we know to specifically expect from today's leak. Unless there are any drastic changes that haven’t been revealed yet, we can also look forward to a glass back panel, options for up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and black and white colors from which to choose.

Rumors have previously mentioned a possible February 2 launch date. That's coming up fast, so hopefully we'll get the rest of this info soon.

How to share a Wi-Fi network password on Android No more playing 'pass around the router card' at gatherings

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email