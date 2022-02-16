Motorola kicked off 2022 by launching the Moto G Stylus earlier this month. Now, it’s preparing for the launch of another smartphone: a rebranded version of the Edge X30 that debuted in China in December. The phone is expected to be named Moto Edge 30 Pro in the US, and it's set to launch on February 24. While we already know a lot about the phone thanks to the recent leaks, a new report from WinFuture leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

Previous reports suggested that the Edge Pro 30 would have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as opposed to the side-mounted scanner on the Edge X30. The rear design was also said to be a bit different, with Moto’s logo shifting from the center to the bottom left. However, WinFuture believes that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be completely identical to the Edge X30, both in terms of design and features. It has also shared some renders and specifications of the smartphones, further strengthening its claims.

According to the report, the Moto Edge 30 Pro comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line SoC that powers phones like the super-premium Galaxy S22 Ultra. The front side of the phone has a flat, 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080p and a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a cutout for a 60MP hole-punch camera. The rear houses a triple camera setup, with a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor that supports OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The phone is said to carry a 5,000 mAh battery with support for Motorola's 68W TurboPower fast charging capability. Software-wise, it should run Android 12 out of the box. Other specifications include NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. On the Edge 30 Pro's memory options, the report only mentions a single variant of the smartphone with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 internal storage.

The Edge X30 starts at just 2,999 Chinese Yuan (~$471), but considering phones like last year's Moto Edge go for about the same price in the US, you should expect the Edge 30 Pro to be priced a bit higher stateside. Still, the Edge 30 Pro is looking uncharacteristically enticing for a Motorola phone — provided it doesn't end up priced like a flagship, anyway.​

