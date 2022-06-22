If there's one thing Motorola loves to do, it's releasing a phone (or two, or three) for every price point. Back in March, we learned all about the company's planned roadmap for 2022, including the Moto Edge 30 Pro — the Edge+ stateside — and its little brother, the Edge 30. While we wait for Moto's upcoming Frontier flagship, we've also been keeping our eyes out for an early glimpse at "Miami," the lowest-end model of the group. Finally, our first look at Motorola's upcoming budget-friendly device is here, and it could be the affordable smartphone you've been waiting for.

The folks at 91Mobiles published a new render for "Miami" — also known as the Moto Edge 30 Lite — showing off similar design language compared to the rest of this year's lineup. Aesthetically, the phone it's closest to might actually be Frontier, the as-of-yet unannounced flagship rumored to pack a 200MP sensor. Of course, the Edge 30 Lite swaps out that Samsung-made lens for a more sensible — and more affordable — 64MP version. It's paired with a second camera, reportedly a 13MP shooter, though Moto keeps its budget phone limited to just two lenses.

Close

The back of the device looks like it's sporting some kind of textured feel, almost like rubberized plastic, though it's tough to say how it'll feel in hand from one render. It's undoubtedly a different pattern than the frosted glass we've seen on the Edge+, as well as the brushed metal we've seen on the Frontier. Although this particular render shows the phone off in black — likely Moonless Night, in Moto terms — 91Mobiles says it's also coming in Very Peri, Opal Silver, and Green Fig colorways.

As reported earlier this year, we expect the Edge 30 Lite to pack a Snapdragon 695, a 6.28" 120Hz pOLED display, and up to 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. It sounds like the perfect phone to give Samsung's A-series a run for its money, particularly the excellent — if boring — Galaxy A53. We'll have to wait to see when Moto launches the Edge 30 Lite, along with region availability. That said, with the right pricing, this could be a budget phone to keep your eyes on.