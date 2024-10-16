Motorola Edge (2024) 7 / 10 $350 $550 Save $200 The Motorola Edge (2024) packs a bright and stunning 6.6-inch 144Hz pOLED display in a beautiful body. This is backed by decent internals and average cameras. With Amazon offering a flat $200 discount on the phone, Motorola's mid-ranger offers insane value for money. $350 at Amazon

There's stiff competition in the mid-range smartphone segment, with devices offering immense value for money. You'd expect all companies to be on the top of their game with their products in this range. The Moto Edge (2024) is an outlier to this. While it packs impressive specs, including a 6.6-inch 144Hz pOLED display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, its mediocre battery life and poor software support let it down. These shortcomings make its $550 price tag hard to justify.

With Amazon dropping the Moto Edge (2024) to an all-time low price of $350 — a whopping $200 off its MSRP, Motorola's mid-ranger provides a lot more value for money. At this discounted price, you can look past its sub-par software support and enjoy its fantastic display and build quality.

Why the Moto Edge (2024) is worth your money for $350

When we reviewed the Moto Edge (2024) in July this year, we praised the phone for its premium build quality, with its eco-leather back particularly standing out. The 144Hz pOLED screen is also fantastic and has decent brightness levels. While the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 might not be the fastest SoC around, it performed admirably inside the Moto Edge (2024), not showing any signs of lags or stutters.

Thanks to a 5,000mAh battery, Motorola's mid-ranger can deliver a day of runtime. It won't give you multi-day battery life like some flagship Android phones. But at least it supports 68W fast charging, so you can top up the cell quickly when required. Like other aspects of the phone, its camera performance is also middling, with the 50MP primary shooter doing a respectable job.

Given that the Moto Edge (2024) does not excel in any key area, its $550 price tag was always tough to digest, making it hard to recommend. However, the equation changes with Amazon taking $200 off the phone's price and dropping it to $350. You'll struggle to find phones better than the Edge (2024) at this price, featuring a premium build and display. Plus, Motorola has already confirmed the phone will get Android 15, though the update might take a while to arrive.