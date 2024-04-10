Summary Motorola expanding beyond smartphones to offer affordable audio accessories like upcoming Moto Buds and Moto Buds+.

Sleek design and potential ANC in Moto Buds+ make them a promising option if price is right, per @evleaks.

Motorola likely to maintain fair pricing strategy with these new earbuds, staying competitive in the market.

Motorola is perhaps best known for its smartphones, but it also makes a wide range of accessories like audio products, wearables, chargers, and more. The brand has more recently positioned itself as offering great products and relatively affordable prices. While you might have forgotten that the brand even exists, it has been producing new phones in 2024, and it now looks like it has new earbuds on the way as well.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Images of the upcoming Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were shared online, giving us a glimpse of what's to come. And while Motorola might not be at the top of your list when it comes to audio products, depeding on their price, these might be an excellent option if you're looking for a lot of bang for your buck.

Price unknown, but these should be affordable

Close

While there's relatively little information about these Moto Buds, Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on X, shared some images of the upcoming audio accessories that come in a variety of colors. When it comes to the styling, they look quite sleek when compared to the brand's current lineup of devices. But without getting some specifications, it'll be hard to say whether they will be able to go toe to toe with some of the best earbuds out there right now.

In addition to the Buds, Blass also shared some images of the Moto Buds+. While similar in design to the Buds, these look a bit more refined, and there also appears to be a major difference with a grill on the outer portion of the earbuds that could indicate that they might be capable of ANC or some kind of ambient mode. Again, since there is no information attached to the images, this is just the author's speculation.

But if the past is any indication, these earbuds should come in at a fair price, as we haven't seen the brand really step out of its lane lately by offering any products at eye-watering prices. Of course, we'll have to be patient and wait and see when these will arrive. If you're not into waiting and just need something on the cheap, then we have some great recommendations for budget earbuds as well.