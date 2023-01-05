Motorola is best known for its low-cost and high-end smartphones, but the company is also making a name for itself in the audio space. Motorola Sound has been selling a line of low-cost wireless earbuds, with the Moto Buds 600 ANC being the company's most premium-looking model to date. However, when it first became available late last year, it was only available as part of a bundle with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. At CES 2023, the earbuds are finally getting their own spotlight, with Motorola announcing that the Moto Buds 600 will be available for purchase separately (via 9to5Google).

This is the same product that launched under the shadow of the Edge 30 Fusion, so there are no significant changes in terms of specs and features. This means you are still getting active noise cancelation, Fast Pair technology, and IPX5 water resistance. Motorola claims that the ANC feature can drown out up to 35dB of background noise.

The buds alone can keep running for six hours of playtime with ANC turned on before you need to pop them back into the case. With the charging case, Motorola promises a total of 26 hours of playtime away from a power source, which marks a considerable upgrade over the Moto Buds-S’s 18 hours playtime.

Motorola promises an immersive sound experience with the Moto Buds 600 thanks to its Snapdragon Sound feature, which relies on Qualcomm’s aptX standard to reduce latency while transmitting audio via Bluetooth without compromising quality. The company claims that Snapdragon Sound provides high-res audio and crystal-clear voice during calls, though it’s hard to tell without trying it out in the real world. The buds include a 10mm driver and support for Google Assistant, which you can wake up by long-tapping the earbuds.

Design-wise, the earbuds have a stem and silicone ear tips to aid in noise cancelation, and the pods are slightly tilted to fit snugly in your ear canal. The Moto Buds 600 will retail for $149 in the United States, which is a bit more expensive than many of the best cheap wireless earbuds, such as the Jabra Elite 3 and Nothing Ear (1). Available color options are Winetasting and Jet Black.