Google has completely redesigned the camera setup on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and not a moment too soon. The camera sensors in that big honkin' bar have lots of raw imaging power, but the key to the Pixel camera is software. One of the new features Google has included with the Pixel 6 is called Motion Mode, and like the name implies, it's all about making movement come through in your snapshots.

The Pixel takes multiple frames every time you press the shutter. Usually, its goal is to merge those frames into a sharp, bright image with slightly over-the-top HDR. With Motion Mode, the Pixel 6 uses on-device machine learning to identify the subject, figure out what's moving, and add a blur effect for that speedy look.

Motion Mode identifies the subject and decides what's moving before applying a blur effect

There are two versions of Motion Mode: Action Pan and Long Exposure. The former keeps a moving subject in focus while adding a motion blur effect to the background. The Long Exposure mode creates a fast-looking subject with a static background (you hold the phone stationary for this one). This will no doubt be fun to play with when devices begin arriving later this month.

Long Exposure mode

The Pixel 6's camera can automatically sharpen blurry faces Human faces, anyway

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email