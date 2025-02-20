Necessity drives invention, but some gadgets push the limits of usefulness. Inventors sometimes create hyper-specific, often hilarious devices that generate hype but quickly fade. These devices range from luxury smart rings to dancing MP3 players. As technology evolves, so does its weirdness. These gadgets are proof.

15 The smart belt that adjusts itself

The French company Emiota introduced the Belty at CES 2015. This motorized belt automatically adjusts tightness as users move, sit, or eat. It also tracks physical activity and waist measurements via a companion app. While a belt that adjusts itself sounds handy, fitness trackers already track activity, so turning your wardrobe into a gadget collection is unnecessary.

14 The digital fork that slows down fast eaters

Nothing ruins a gourmet meal like a fork with an attitude. The French company HAPILABS introduced HAPIfork in 2013. This digital utensil tracks how fast you eat and vibrates when you eat like a competitive eater. What's next? Spoons that track every cereal bite?

13 The shoes that vacuum as you walk

Source: Denso

Denso Vacuum Shoes are designed to vacuum as you walk, hoping to clean up debris with each step. Strapping tiny vacuums to your feet and hoping they don't snag your shoelaces is one way to define innovation. You might pick up a few crumbs per mile, but these shoes are more of a gimmick unless you're moonwalking through a bakery.

12 The fitness tracker dressed as an engagement ring

Source: Ultrahuman

Why settle for a classic engagement ring when you can have an 18-karat gold fitness tracker? The ring is priced at $1,900 in gold and $2,200 in platinum, granting lifetime access to its features and warranty. However, beneath the premium polish, it's a $350 Ultrahuman Ring Air in a fancy outfit with the same sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and motion detection. Adding the panic of losing expensive jewelry with the hassle of charging another device is a bold choice.

11 The spoon that shocks your taste buds

Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings entered the culinary tech world by introducing the Electric Salt Spoon. This utensil tricks your taste buds into thinking food is saltier than it is. It uses a mild electric current to stimulate taste receptors. At approximately $125, this gadget offers the unique experience of paying more to be shocked by your dinner than the bill.

10 The dual-display phone that couldn't find its niche

YotaPhone dared to be different, featuring an HD color touchscreen on the front and an E-Ink display on the back. The idea? Maximum battery savings. The reality? Navigating apps on a screen that refreshes at the speed of drying paint. In trying to be two devices simultaneously, YotaPhone mastered neither, proving that sometimes less is more.

9 The dancing MP3 player with limited stamina

Source: Wikipedia

Sony introduced Rolly in 2007. Rolly is an egg-shaped MP3 player that dances to music. It features built-in stereo speakers, 1GB of internal storage, Bluetooth connectivity, and colorful LED lights. Its design includes movable arms and wheels that let it spin, roll, and groove. Just don't get attached. Its four- to five-hour battery life means your little dance partner might tap out before your playlist does.

8 The solar-powered power bank cape

Anker Solix Solar Cloak is a wearable that converts solar energy into 30W power. It features a USB-C port for charging devices, built-in LED strips, and a heating wire. Put on the Cape, and you're the hero your friends never deserved but the hero they need. The Powerbank Man! If you ever wanted to cosplay a dollar-store Batman, this is your chance. If not, a portable power station is a better choice.

7 The gadget that replaces coffee with electric pulses

Source: Thync

Thync launched a wearable that claimed to alter mental states using neurosignaling. The user placed the device on their temple, selected a "vibe" in the app, and received electrical pulses designed to boost energy or induce calm. The company marketed the effects as a glass of wine for relaxation or a cup of coffee for stimulation, but critics argued it didn't deliver as promised. I guess meditation and deep breathing are too old-school.

6 The privacy mask that's sure to turn heads

Hushme mask covers your mouth and muffles your voice to block eavesdroppers. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth for private calls in crowds. A quiet corner works fine, but Hushme insists on enclosing your mouth in technology. Ironically, a device meant for privacy is sure to attract attention. Prepare for a barrage of questions from curious bystanders wondering why you're wearing a futuristic muzzle.

5 The headphones for your eyes

Avegant Glyph was designed to redefine personal media consumption. At first glance, it looks like any other wireless headphones, but here's the twist. Flip the headband over your eyes to project images onto your retinas using Virtual Retina Display technology. The company says the effect feels like watching a 60-inch television from 10 feet away. The Glyph is the perfect device for those who think regular screens are too easy to use. Why settle for an OLED TV when you can wear a retina-projecting headset and stare into the void?

4 The jacket that doubles as a phone controller

Levi's and Google collaborated on Project Jacquard in 2017. The result? A touch-sensitive jacket that lets you control your phone with simple gestures. Google thinks reaching into your pocket is too much effort. Fashion used to be about expressing yourself, but now it's about troubleshooting. Is your sleeve unresponsive? Better reset your jacket and hope it doesn't crash during your morning commute.

3 The weird solution to mess-free brushing

AutoFlo+ is a fully automated toothbrush for children aged 5 to 13. The device dispenses toothpaste, maneuvers a brush head with 34,000 bristles, and uses suction to keep brushing mess-free. However, watching a child use the contraption seems like a dystopian scene. Nothing says 'raising independent kids' like a machine that does basic hygiene for them. Next up: AutoShoelace+, because tying knots is so 2024.

2 The toaster that puts your selfie on bread

Source: Amazon

The Selfie Toaster imprints your face on bread. Upload a high-contrast photo to the manufacturer to convert it into a metal stencil. The stencil lets heat pass through specific areas to toast the bread, while the metal blocks heat to keep other parts lighter. For those who believe the world deserves to see their visage, even in carbohydrate form, you can now butter yourself up figuratively and literally.

1 The trackpad you control with your tongue

Navigating the web now has a flavorful touch. MouthPad^ is a custom-fit mouthpiece compatible with various platforms and devices, including Windows laptops, macOS, Linux, Android phones, and iOS. Its built-in trackpad on the roof of the mouth translates tongue movements into cursor actions via Bluetooth.

Strange inventions inspire tomorrow's breakthroughs

These gadgets might appear as unconventional steps in the journey of technological advancement. However, each one marks progress toward a future of limitless innovation. While many eventually join the ranks of the gadget graveyard, they play their role in shaping tomorrow's breakthroughs. QR codes began as a niche marketing tool, often overlooked due to the need for dedicated apps and low user adoption. Now, they are indispensable for touchless payments, digital menus, and event check-ins.