Roblox has amassed popularity that many Android gaming classics can only dream of, a well-earned accolade given the scope of its tools and assets. Viable Android phones, Windows PCs, iOS devices, and even Chromebooks can now run Roblox; empowering all users to join the community with cross-platform play. While the game provides an ocean of engaging, funny, and imaginative content, a select few examples show the Roblox player base how it's done. Peruse this roundup of the most popular games on Roblox, and discover the cream of the crop.

1 What exactly is Roblox?

Roblox is a stylized game creation engine that provides its thriving community with the assets to create an effectively infinite amount of game content. Players can invest in Robux, Roblox's in-game currency, to access additional content like cosmetic skins for their custom avatars and upgrades for specific games. Uncover funny minigames, absorbing life sims, anime open worlds, and clever homages to games like Counter-strike and Among Us; anything you can think of and more.

2 Adopt Me!

Adopt Me is a Roblox MMORPG that gives users a colorful map to meet friends, role-play characters, and decorate homes. Not unlike The Sims, Adopt Me boasts full character customization for the user's avatar and cosmetic design for home interiors. In keeping with the life sim theme, players can work jobs and earn currency to upgrade their possessions; anything from a new couch to a variety of pets to raise. Adopt Me is definitely worth a try if you're a Sims fan; perfect for stretching the old interior design muscles.

3 Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 should feel familiar for those frequent Among Us players, with a desperate rush to expose an anonymous killer, who conspires to take out the other players. The main difference is the introduction of the sheriff, the only player that can kill the killer, as opposed to Among Us's unanimous vote. Players must run around the map to avoid the killer as long as possible, and the odds of who it is grows as bodies start to drop. This addition does make for a chaotic experience, lending itself more to blind panic than thoughtful consideration, but that is a fun quality to have when playing with friends.

4 Slap Battles

5 Arsenal

Arsenal presents a Counter-Strike-style high-octane FPS constructed in the Roblox engine. During two to four-player matches, users have access to a wide variety of firearms to battle within a race to get 30 kills. The 31st and 32nd kills must be made with special weapons to end the match. There's very little shock value here; quirky weapons are like the pizza, and baseball cannons are thrown in for humous sake; plus, the absence of any blood helps keep things family-friendly. If you're looking for a first-person shooter with a retro flair and a rye sense of humor, Arsenal stands out on Roblox.

6 Blox Fruits

Released in 2019, Blox Fruits places users into an MMORPG open world based on One Piece, with locations and attacks heavily inspired by the manga series. The gameplay puts users through the established RPG rhythm, providing quests and enemies to acquire XP from, which can then be used to improve skills and abilities. The central mechanic is acquiring and upgrading a Blox Fruit, which grants the user some useful and creative abilities. Attacks are satisfying and feel fun to use without breaking the game. While similar in concept, Blox Fruits does just enough to differentiate itself from One Piece, and strangers to the manga series will still find something absorbing to get lost in.

7 Tower of Hell

Bringing us a more traditional platforming experience, Tower of Hell gives users a tower and sets them the task of reaching the summit within a strict time limit. The platforming challenges on the way up feel reminiscent of Minecraft in many ways, making use of momentum to get over a tough situation while being able to stop on a dime. New elements reveal themselves as you climb, including hazardous platforms, lasers, and rotating walls of deadly light; one slip and its back to the bottom. Tower of Hell works pretty well to feel tough without being unfair, and multiple players help to include a MarioKart-style panic as your opponents gain on you.

8 Survive the Killer!

Survive the Killer is a multiplayer survival horror game built in the mold of Dead by Daylight, with specific mechanics and rules lifted straight from it. A set amount of players must avoid the killer while gathering collectibles and reviving downed teammates, while the killer keeps players from escaping at all costs. Three conditions end the match, the timer expiring, the players all escaping, or the killer catching them all. The maps are appropriately gloomy and claustrophobic, incentivizing players to be clever with their evasive tactics; knowing the map is also a huge advantage. An impressive number of horror-themed killer skins keep things creepy enough, but overall, Survive the Killer! is an ideal Dead by Daylight alternative for younger audiences.

9 Brookhaven RP

One of the best open-world RPGs on Roblox, Brookhaven RP is a sprawling city complete with purchasable houses, drivable vehicles, full character customization, and heaps of unique jobs to role-play with. Vehicles help users explore the city's myriad shops and career opportunities faster and discover what appeals, from selling ice cream to robbing banks with friends. Housing can be brought and customized to the user's specifications, providing general asylum and safety from potential thieves. Or a place to hide from the cops, if necessary. A life sim that really goes the extra mile, Brookhaven RP is a wonderful game to lose yourself in.

Roblox can be intimidating for its size, pre-established communities, and its sheer volume of content, which is why the platform's best games tailor themselves to new players. The community aspect is key; notice that none of this roundup's games are strictly single-player. Blox Fruits tailors in-game progress to the player's pace, and Arsenal evokes a popular gameplay loop that is familiar to most, making them both perfect entry points for newcomers. The best games on Roblox provide engaging primary loops and solid replayability to rival even the best cross-platform games on Android, and they're available for free! Give them a try and discover something new.