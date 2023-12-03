When it comes to wireless earbuds, comfort reigns supreme. Simply put, no matter how awesome a set of earbuds may look or sound, if they don't fit right, they aren't worth having. Whether you're looking for the best comfort in a set of fitness-oriented buds, need a discrete solution for virtual meetings, or are a frequent traveler seeking noise isolation, we're here to help.

In this roundup, we'll explore the most comfortable earbuds on the market and also delve into where they excel and fall short in terms of features like audio performance, battery life, and active noise cancellation (ANC). We'll also tell you why the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds earn our pick for best overall.

Our picks for the most comfortable wireless earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 Best overall The earbuds to beat The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are among the best on the market. They offer excellent music and call quality, along with top-tier active noise cancellation. Their soft and flexible eartips make for comfortable wear, while four included sets accommodate different size ear canals. IPX4 water and sweat resistance puts the WF-1000XM5 equally at home on the trail and in the office. Even with ANC on, you get eight hours of battery life (24 with the case), excellent for travel and long days away from home. Pros Great audio quality

Effective ANC

Great battery life Cons Expensive

Slippery gloss exterior surface

Headphones Connect app inelegant $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

In terms of fit and finish, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are impressive. For starters, they have pleasing rounded edges, are stemless, and about 25% smaller than their predecessor. Along with four sets of eartips to help get the right fit, their slimmed-down form factor contributes to overall comfort. The exterior surface of the buds is a little slick, but keeping a grip on them isn't really a problem.

Audiophiles know that Sony makes some of the best-sounding headphones on the market, and the WF-1000XM5 earbuds stay true to that performance point. The 8.4mm drivers provide a rich sonic signature with exceptional detail, ample bass, and notable clarity. Moreover, Sony has included excellent active noise cancellation that does a good job of lessening external noises, along with multiple transparency modes for when you want to let in external sound.

EarFun Air Pro 3 Best value Comfy and competitive for less EarFun's latest affordable earbuds, the Air Pro 3, deliver exceptional value while providing a comfortable fit in a lightweight design. Although their extended stems might make the Air Pro 3 less than ideal for side sleepers, they're great for the morning commute, office work, and even fitness, with an IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Notably, the Air Pro 3 have decent ANC, wireless charging capability, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, and nine hours of battery life (36 with the case) — all more typically found in buds costing 2–3x more. Pros Excellent features for the price

Long battery life

Wireless charging Cons Case doesn't secure the buds well

Long stems may not suit everyone

ANC good, but not superb $83 at Amazon

What could be more fun than scoring excellent and comfortable earbuds for a song? The Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds deliver true value with a compelling combination of comfort, performance, and features at a budget price point. Four sets of in-ear tips enable a snug fit, and the Pro 3s have an appealingly light feel. The long stems might not be for everyone, and while they don't have a particularly high-end look, neither the buds nor the case are unobtrusive.

Music sounds lively and clear, but it lacks some of the nuance offered by the best premium models. And although the ANC isn't the best in the business, it generally works well. It's very unusual to find wireless charging, multipoint connectivity, and excellent battery specs on budget buds. The fact that you get all that in a comfortable design earns a big thumbs up for the Air Pro 3.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Premium pick Latest and greatest from Bose $279 $299 Save $20 The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds live up to their name, delivering superb comfort in a refined package. You will not find another set of earbuds with better ANC, an area where Bose has been a leader since the beginning. The Ultras include Bose's new Immersive Audio feature to help create a livelier soundstage, though it isn't a game changer. Oddly enough, they don't include multipoint pairing, which could be a bummer if you want to keep your cell and computer connected simultaneously, for example. What's more, you'll need to spring for a special case to get wireless charging. Pros Includes Bose's new Immersive Audio tech

Top-notch ANC

aptX lossless support Cons Expensive

No multipoint pairing

Wireless charging costs extra $279 at Amazon $279 at Best Buy $279 at Bose

Bose recently revamped its headphone lineup to include two premium models — these and the circumaural QuietComfort Ultra headphones. The first thing to note is that the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds sustain Bose's winning formula for comfort. Their design is largely similar to their predecessor, the Quiet Comfort Earbuds II. The Ultra Earbuds include Fit Kit eartips and stabilizer fins that enable getting a just-right fit that stays comfortable for long sessions.

Both of the new Ultra models include Bose's widely touted Immersive Audio feature. Immersive Audio seeks to create a deeper and livelier soundstage through processing magic. It generally delivers what it promises, but you're likely to find that some tracks sound better with Immersive Audio switched off.

On a whole, the Quiet Comfort Ultra buds sound like premium headphones, offering a balanced and well-mannered tonal presentation. It's annoying that Bose didn't include wireless multipoint pairing or wireless charging at this price, but the Ultra Earbuds are a winner if you want the very best ANC in a comfortable set of buds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Great for Apple users Tried and true While Apple's AirPods do not fit as securely as earbuds that seal into your ears, they present an equally portable alternative for people who cannot tolerate silicon in-ear tips. Most people find that the AirPods are comfortable to wear all day, but we would not recommend them for fitness because of their looser fit. You will have to step up to the Pro model to get ANC, and the AirPods are ultimately better for iPhone users than the Android crowd due to features and controls only available via the Apple app. Pros Good comfort without a wedged-in feeling

Classic, beloved styling

Good sound Cons Too loose for sports

App and some features are Apple-only

No ANC $164 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $179 at Apple

Lacking customizable ear tips, the 3rd generation AirPods stick to the one-size-fits-all approach, which is less than ideal for users seeking a snug fit and noise isolation. Still, their somewhat loose fit and omission of silicon in-ear tips can make them more comfortable than the alternatives for people with sensitive ears. The AirPods sound good, too, but because they don't seal into your ears, you can't expect powerful bass.

Unfortunately for Android folks, the Apple-only app is required to control some pretty basic features like EQ and Apple's Spatial Audio processing. Pairing is also manual with Android. The six hours of battery life (plus around 24 more with the case) is average.

Sony Linkbuds S Best for small ears Comfy with good performance $148 $200 Save $52 The Sony Linksbuds S earn our pick as the most comfortable earbuds for people with small ear canals. If you are in that category, you probably know how difficult it can be to find a set of buds that isn't too snug. Pros Compact with lightweight comfort

Very good sound

Multipoint Bluetooth connection Cons Average battery life

Bland design

No wireless charging $148 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

With four ear tip sizes and a lightweight design, the LinkBuds S pass the test both for sedentary and workout applications. They have an even and warm sound, good call quality, and middling active noise reduction. You can rely on them to keep your conference calls clear, thanks to their good mic performance and noise rejection.

Their battery life is nothing special, however, coming in at six hours away from the case, but the case provides an extra 14 hours. Also, while this is not a huge gripe at a mid-level price point, it's worth noting that the Linkbuds S don't support wireless charging.

SHOKZ OpenFit Earbud alternative Best for maintaining situational awareness If you can't tolerate the feeling of earbuds, there is another option in the form of open-air designs, such as the comfy SHOKZ OpenFit. They are an especially appealing format for outdoor fitness enthusiasts like joggers because the OpenFits let in ambient sound, helping you stay safe on the road and the trail. There's a bit of a performance tradeoff as, like other open-air models, the OpenFit can't deliver as much bass as drivers nestled into your ear canals. And, of course, ANC is off the table. Pros Comfortable earbud alternative

Maintain situational awareness

IP54 rating Cons Weak bass response

No sound isolation

No multipoint pairing $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

The Shokz OpenFit earbuds don't go in your ears at all. Instead, they leverage an open-air design where earclips essentially hold the drivers outside your ears on the side of your head. This makes the OpenFit a good option for anyone who has struggled to find a comfortable fit with earbuds.

The tradeoff comes in the audio department, with overall average sound quality and relatively anemic bass. You will not get ANC here, either. On the other hand, the OpenFit have IP54 water and sweat resistance and are a very safe option for runners who need to stay aware of their environment. Unfortunately, OpenFit do not offer Bluetooth multipoint pairing.

Raycon Fitness Fitness pick Great for workouts Offering multiple in-ear tips and stabilizers, the Raycon Fitness earbuds boast a fit that is both secure and comfortable. The IPX7 water resistance rating is higher than on most, so you can sweat it out or jog in the rain without concern. With good ANC and a mode that lets in ambient sound, the Raycon buds offer appeal for fitness enthusiasts seeking a comfortable solution. Pros Good ANC and aware mode

Long battery life

Multipoint pairing Cons So-so sound quality

Unremarkable isolation

Middling call quality $120 at Amazon

The Raycon Fitness earbuds are comfortably built for fitness applications. With an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating, sporty styling, five sets of eartips, and three sets of stabilizer fins, the Fitness buds offer a practical workout solution with a customizable fit. Off the shelf, they sound boomy and bright, but you can largely remedy that by cycling through EQ presets.

Their ANC is effective but not at the level of, say, Bose. However, they have a handy awareness mode that amplifies your surroundings when you need to stay alert. Meanwhile, call quality powered by the built-in mics is good, but some exterior noise gets through. With up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off, and a whopping 56 hours on tap in the case, the Raycon Fitness Earbuds compare favorably.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 Best for sleeping Purpose-built to help you sleep Sleep tight with the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10, our recommendation for the most comfortable earbuds for sleeping. These stemless earbuds seal in tight but comfy, and they should work well for side-sleepers. Although they don't include ANC, they provide excellent isolation along with a feature that adjusts their volume to mask external noises that could disrupt sleep. Unlike some sleep earbuds, the A10s have a music mode and can play sound from external sources. They also have nifty features like sleep monitoring and auto-pause. Pros Good audio quality

Sleep and music modes

Comfy for sleep Cons No ANC

Focused on sleep, not music

Features reduce battery life $130 at Amazon $130 at Anker

The diminutive Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds are specialized for sleep applications, and they sleep well. Three sets of eartips and stabilizer fins help you get the right fit with a design that is comfortable for sleeping, as they do not protrude from the ears. Unlike some sleep buds, they allow music playback from external sources. However, because they are primarily designed for sleep, they can't play too loudly. That said, the A10s' audio quality is generally appealing, with a warm bass response, though the upper frequencies are a little thin.

In addition to their sleep-tracking function, the A10s can lower the volume when you drift off. Unfortunately, these features may reduce the battery life to less than six hours. On the plus side, dozens of sleep sounds are included.

Finding the most comfortable earbuds for you

Whether you're looking for earbuds for travel, fitness, sleep, or other applications, comfort matters. In this roundup, we've helped narrow down the candidates so that you can ascend to earbud bliss.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are our pick for best overall due to their great audio quality, effective ANC, and long battery life. But if you're looking to save a few bucks, the EarFun Pro 3 earbuds get the nod for best value. Or, perhaps you're in need of high-quality ANC? While pricey, our premium pick, the new Bose Ultra Earbuds, deliver the best ANC available in earbuds.