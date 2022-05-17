Apple AirTags have been getting quite a bit of publicity since the release just over a year ago, and most of it has been for the wrong reasons. Reports from around the US and Canada have shown that the low-cost tracking device has been used for stalking, surveillance, and even in a strategy to steal cars. Now at least three states are moving to explicitly criminalize the use of remote trackers for malicious purposes.

Pennsylvania was the first state to propose anti-tracking legislation aimed at AirTags and similar trackers back in January. Proposed by Rep. John Galloway, the bill was last reported to be in development and was seeking co-sponsors in preparation to submit it to the Pennsylvania House.

In the last week, two additional states have joined the fight against illicit tracking. Both Ohio and New Jersey are on a path to passing bills with bipartisan support. New Jersey’s Assembly Bill 1549 prohibits the use of a device to track any person without their consent, though it carves out exceptions for law enforcement conducting legal surveillance and parents or guardians of their minor child. The punishment for violations can be up to 18 months in prison, a fine of $10,000, or both.

Ohio’s HB 672 is similar in nature, but with more details and special exceptions. Of note, it automatically rules out prior consent if one party seeks a restraining order or files for divorce. It also allows for non-consensual tracking under the same circumstances as New Jersey, but also makes allowances for caregivers of elderly patients and some property owners to use trackers.

Many US states already prohibit inappropriate uses of remote tracking devices in some way or another, often as a side effect of anti-stalking or surveillance laws. According to 3News in Ohio, at least 19 states already have specific laws against electronic tracking. However, states like Ohio have unanticipated loopholes.

Despite continuing reports, Apple has claimed that incidents of stalking and other forms illicit behavior involving AirTags is rare, and has shared a statement coming out against any forms of misuse:

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. We design our products to provide a great experience, but also with safety and privacy in mind. Across Apple’s hardware, software, and services teams, we’re committed to listening to feedback." — Apple

In light of continued reports, Apple has started reminding iPhone users to avoid illegal uses of AirTags. But since that’s probably not going to work very well, the company is also making alerts about unfamiliar AirTags more aggressive and plans to add a precision finding feature to recent iPhone models later this year that will make it easier to track down nearby AirTags by distance and direction.

For those without an iPhone, Apple released an AirTag tracker for Android phones, though it lacks some features and doesn’t offer persistent monitoring. In the event you find a suspicious AirTag, you can disable it by twisting the back counter-clockwise and removing the battery; or mess with your would-be stalker by bringing the AirTag to the nearest waste treatment plant or shipping it somewhere exotic.

