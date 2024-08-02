Summary New renders of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have surfaced, providing a clear view of the devices from all angles.

The Pixel 9, in colors like Porcelain, Rose, Green, and Obsidian, has a simpler dual-camera setup and thicker display bezels compared to the Pro.

The second-gen foldable, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, comes in Obsidian and Porcelain, with a unique top-left corner camera module and a book-style foldable look.

Everyone is hyped about Google's hardware event on August 13, and the leaks are just adding to the excitement. We've been getting sneak peeks at the upcoming Pixel lineup, and now, detailed renders of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have surfaced. These renders show the devices from all angles, giving us the clearest look yet at what Google has in store.

Often-reliable Mystery Lupin has just dropped new renders on X, giving us a detailed look at its upcoming contenders in the foldable phone segment.

The Pixel 9, shown in Porcelain, Rose, Green, and Obsidian colors, looks similar to the Pro version but features a simpler dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped module. It also has thicker display bezels and a matte finish on the sides.

If these leaked renders are spot on, the Pixel 9's rounded corners are a nice change from past models, making it more comfortable to hold. The images match earlier leaks, showing off the flat metal edges, new camera design, and the punch-hole cutout in the center.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro is shown in Porcelain, Rose, Hazel (green), and Obsidian colors. It features a polished metal frame, possibly stainless steel, that matches the color of the phone. It looks a lot like the Pixel 9 but, as mentioned above, has an extra camera on the back and a larger display. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will most likely have the same design but be significantly bigger.

Fewer color options for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Corroboring previous leaks, Google's second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will presumably come in just two colors: Obsidian and Porcelain. Unlike earlier models, it features a unique camera module in the top-left corner of the back panel. This new design gives it a modern, book-style foldable look, distinguishing it from the original Pixel Fold, as per the leak.