Historically, Google has unveiled its top-of-the-line Pixel smartphones in October each year, and we expect this to continue in 2023. Before autumn rolls around, though, we have another phone launch to get through. Leaks about the Google Pixel 7a have kept our eyes glued to the search giant's next budget offering, with one reliable leaker showing off official-looking renders of the next-generation device and a few phone cases to boot.

These latest renders comes from WinFuture, providing a good look at the phone itself from various angles and a hint as to what case colors might ship with it. Google’s next mid-range Pixel model is shown in white, gray/black, and sky-blue colorways. This is consistent with a set of renders that were leaked earlier this month.

However, this time, we're served up with a better view of the Pixel 7a, offering additional perspectives and a bunch of cases that match the colors of the phone itself. As per the leak, the cases are likely to come in matching white, black, and blue options.

WinFuture's post does not offer any information about the phone's specs. That said, previous rumors suggested that the Pixel 7a would include a Google Tensor G2 chipset, an improved camera lineup, and wireless charging. There might be some welcome improvements to the display as well, with rumors suggesting Google is finally adding a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of pricing, there is no firm word on how much the Pixel 7a will cost, though recent rumors suggest a small price bump up to $500. That leaves the Pixel 7a as a solid mid-range smartphone candidate with some impressive features and performance. However, until the official announcement from Google, all of these specifications and features are merely speculation. Google is set to hold its annual I/O developers conference on May 10th. If Mountain View sticks to its usual schedule, we could see an official announcement for the phone in just two weeks