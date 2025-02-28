Consumers aren't getting enough with their devices. I recently argued that we're too attached to the free chargers that most phones used to ship with, and ran into significant disagreement. This might sound hypocritical in that light, but today's many great Android phones miss something that contributes to the unboxing experience, everyday usage, and brand loyalty.

I'm talking about free cases, made by the phone's manufacturer, in the original box at purchase time. The world doesn't need more unnecessary electronics accessories floating around, but this differs from the flood of excess chargers. Free cases would help phones work better for most people, and simplify the accessory buying process. Here's why.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

5 Everybody needs a case anyway

And they aren't usually backward-compatible

Some brave souls (myself included) strike out into the world without protection on their mobile devices, but not many. Modern phones continue to trend toward fancy materials like glass and away from utilitarian plastic. It's worth keeping an investment in pristine condition if you spent several hundred dollars on it. It's worth a manufacturer dropping a little more on research and development to make it easy for consumers.

4 Having multiple cases makes sense

Far more than having several chargers

Source: samsung.com / dbrand.com / Android Police

You spend a lot of time holding your phone. How it looks and feels and what physical features it has go a long way toward enabling a fulfilling smartphone experience. Different cases can alter how you use your phone or how it looks. It makes sense to amass a small collection for functional reasons or creative expression. A handcrafted wallet case won't work as a low-latency Android game controller.

Starting buyers with a basic, well-made case that represents the phone manufacturer's engineering and attention to detail is good for the brand. If a supplied case goes on easily and stays on securely, it reminds users at every glance that they're using a high-quality case on their high-quality device. If a first-party case is too bland, swap it out for something more interesting. A change of case pace can even refresh your outlook on how you use your phone.

3 First-party cases (ideally) just work

Well enough for most buyers, at least

Samsung's offering is the best Z Fold 6 S Pen case.

I'm not begging phone manufacturers to throw in the cheapest piece of plastic they can bend into roughly the shape of their latest handset. Few companies currently bundle first-party cases, and those that do — generally with more budget-oriented models — don't always put as much effort into the case as they did the phone. Google screwed up the Pixel 6 case. However, it rebounded and kept improving, making it one of the Pixel 9's best cases.

While dedicated Android Police readers often have strong opinions about cases, the average consumer doesn't. They want a streamlined experience with no major hiccups or extra side quests to prevent damage to an expensive, glass-wrapped piece of electronics. Phone makers know what the market wants, and have the expertise to provide near-perfect accessories.

2 OEMs know their phones better than anybody

A great device demands a great fit

The Samsung Flipsuit is a novel first-party Z Flip 6 case that fits perfectly (and costs a lot).

Foldables are the perfect example. A new crop of cases arises with every fancy flip phone, but close tolerances and varying consumer demands lead to insufficiently precise manufacturing and compromises on performance, portability, or protection. Aftermarket slab phone cases suffer from unseen bumps in the road, like barely misplaced bezels, a slightly misaligned camera punch-hole, or too little give in the buttons.

OEMs can avoid all that by engineering the perfect case for each phone they release. Only the manufacturer knows beforehand where the antennas are, how sensitive the buttons are, or if the magnets align perfectly with Qi2 specifications. Don't get me started on curved displays, although that trend has mostly died off.

A free case doesn't have to be fancy. It has to be functional, and made from quality materials. When it keeps the device safe from moderate damage and doesn't break down after a couple of months, everybody wins.

1 Buying cases can be a mess

The aftermarket landscape needs cleaning up

One frustrating part of case buying is the volume of cases you'll wade through to find the right one. There are infinite listings from unpronounceable brands on online retailers' pages. A case in the box means nobody will deal with that headache.

Beyond simplifying the initial user experience, this would push aftermarket companies to improve. Without thousands of drop-shipped AliBaba imports flooding Amazon, the cream would rise to the top. Android Police readers might enjoy researching the perfect case, but most people don't go that far.

Folks who pay less attention to the smartphone industry and are unfamiliar with reputable case brands shouldn't be expected to choose between untested, sketchy cases from no-name companies. Keeping that flotsam out of consumers' hands benefits phone manufacturers and users. It might fix the annoying Qi2 rollout.

The voice of the people cries, 'Give us more free stuff!'

Average consumers deserve a long-lasting cover that keeps their costly phone out of harm's way. Thoughtfully designed first-party cases might popularize support for real Qi2 chargers and other convenient magnetic accessories. Many of us wouldn't mind seeing how each manufacturer envisions their product in the user's hand. They know most of us will wrap our high-end phone in a piece of plastic and foam. Why can't those manufacturers be the ones to give it to us?