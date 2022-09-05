Many consider the iPhone series the only true rival to the best Android phones, and for the first time, Android has lost a big title in the US market. Data reveals that exactly half of all the smartphones in use in the US are iPhones now. It may be a reason for Android OEMs to worry, but the solution could be straightforward.

Counterpoint Research data (via Financial Times) suggests Apple attained its highest-ever market share of the smartphone space in the US in June this year. Based on the active installed base, a statistic accounting for all the smartphones in use today, iPhones account for 50 percent of the active phones in the US, while around 150 other devices make up the rest of the user base. The research firm says the scales gradually tipped in Apple’s favor in the last four years, and a similar change could now follow in other affluent countries.

Samsung is the most popular Android smartphone manufacturer in the US. Still, if the researchers are to be believed, it and other Android OEMs need to up their game, so a similar fate doesn’t befall them in other markets where Android sales aren’t as driven by relative affordability. Sales recorded in North America during the second quarter of this year show Google’s Pixel line experienced tremendous growth in the smartphone space. Still, the same data also reveals the top five selling devices by volume were all iPhone models.

The iPhone debuted in 2007, followed by the Android platform a year later. The latter overtook iOS’s installed user base in 2010 and has maintained a lead ever since, until today. Apple doesn’t have a significant edge in terms of the active user base, but we believe software support for a longer duration could help Android’s case as it would increase the service life of phones. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Apple as it prepares to launch the iPhone 14 series later this week, catching up on features Android devices have had for years.