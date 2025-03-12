Summary Streaming services sneakily raise prices without warning, making it difficult for consumers to cancel subscriptions.

Verizon is reportedly increasing the cost of its 5G Home Plus plan for new customers by reducing discounts and adding "free perks".

Price hikes are common, with companies and services like Verizon and YouTube TV gradually increasing rates over the years.

Imagine this: you get lulled into subscribing to some sort of subscription-based service, such as a movie streaming platform, by low prices at the jump. Quickly, a price hike hits your bill with almost no warning, and since you’ve just settled into your new service, it’s too much of a hassle to go about canceling it and finding a better deal. This is a tale as old as time; just this week, we came up with a list of eight streaming services that have increased prices over the last year. Almost no big subscription has stayed the same price or gotten cheaper (imagine that), and that extends past the streaming world. Internet service providers and phone carriers are some of the worst offenders when it comes to this practice, with T-Mobile potentially ditching its Price Lock guarantee for some home internet plans, and AT&T recently raising prices for customers on grandfathered unlimited plans. Verizon is perhaps the worst of the bunch, however, and it has just sneakily made its 5G home internet plan more expensive for new customers.

Users on Reddit recently discussed an upcoming rate increase for the 5G Home Plus plan, one that is sneakily being implemented (via Android Authority). Verizon is lowering its discount for new customers that also have Verizon mobile plans from $35 to $25. This makes the plan, which has a base rate of $80, actually cost $55 instead of what it was previously ($45). This change only applies to new customers and brings them in line with the existing customers’ discount rate. It’s not all bad, though, as customers now get a “free perk” that is worth up to $10 per month (by Verizon’s accounting standards). Is it really free if you’re forced into it? We’re not really sure, but we lean towards an emphatic “no.”

These hikes are nothing new







Price hikes are all the rage these days. Sneaky company practices go hand-in-hand, and since this specific Verizon price change affects the discount and not the base rate, the Price Lock guarantee doesn’t even apply. Verizon has been known as a repeat offender for raising rates on customers. The company raised its “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge” and data line fees in December. In a bottle, that secret hike wasn’t that bad, but as these changes continue, it screams towards Verizon’s constant deception. There are more examples, such as its device insurance plans getting pricier and its family plans rising by at least $15 per month. We said very similar things back in 2015, when Verizon imposed a $20 price increase on grandfathered unlimited plans.

Getting away from the Verizon dunk cam for a second, let’s discuss a recent nominee for worst price hike offender: YouTube TV. Over the last eight years, YouTube TV has risen from $35 per month to, as of December 2024, $83 per month. That’s a 137% increase over eight years, and while you could argue that the service has improved in some ways, has it improved by 137%? Switching from cable to TV streaming services used to be for economic reasons. Now, we’re being driven back to cable.