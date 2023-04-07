While many of the best home security cameras work with Google Assistant, streaming live feeds to the Nest Hub or your TV via a Chromecast device, not all of them are compatible with the Google Home app. This means you're unable to view their live camera feeds from Google's smart home platform, forcing you to open proprietary apps from third-party vendors that built them. Until now, only Google’s newer Nest cameras and Arlo cameras have been available for streaming directly through the app, but Google appears to be expanding support to other models, including Wyze and Reolink.

The app can now stream live feeds from more security camera models made by Wyze. The feature is available on a variety of recent Wyze camera models we've tested, including the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam Pan v3. Live previews are also available in the Favorites tab, assuming you've pinned those cameras to this panel.

9to5Google notes that some Reolink and TP-Link cameras have hopped on board the feeds panel as well. For instance, the TP-Link KC200 and TP-Link EC70 are now visible in the Home app's camera feed section, though live view is not available.

The Wyze support also has some shortcomings of its own, such as the lack of ability to control the camera from the Home app. This means you're only able to view a live feed — functionalities like tapping the "Speak" button or blaring the siren are limited to the first-party Wyze app.

That said, the ability to stream these security camera models to the app is a handy experience. Other models that have picked up the same support, albeit for a limited set of users, include Yi, Tellur, Tuya, Xiaomi, and Nooie.

So, the next time someone rings your doorbell, or you hear a noise from the backyard while you're sitting on the couch watching TV, you won't have to crane your neck to look at the smart display in the kitchen. All you need to do is whip out your phone and open the app to view a live feed of your Wyze or Reolink camera.