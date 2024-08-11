After buying a new Samsung phone, your first step is probably to delete unnecessary preinstalled apps. Bloatware on Samsung phones is frustrating, whether Samsung or your carrier is responsible for it, but we may have to deal with fewer preinstalled apps in the future.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, for example, don't have Samsung Messages preinstalled. Samsung has set Google Messages as the default messaging app on Galaxy phones since 2021, but this move is a significant step in reducing the bloatware on its phones. However, Samsung has a long way to go before it can shake its reputation for bloatware. Here are the most important apps it should stop preinstalling on Galaxy phones.

1 Microsoft Office apps

Exclusive deals to preinstall apps are frustrating for users

Most Samsung phones come with Microsoft Office, Outlook, and 365 preinstalled. While you may prefer Microsoft's email and productivity tools to Google's, we definitely don't need both sets preinstalled on all Galaxy phones.

Sure, these apps are optional installs when setting up your Samsung phone, but it's easy to miss these and some others when switching devices.

2 Samsung Calendar

Either add cross-platform functionality or remove it

Samsung Calendar is a useful calendar app on your Android phone, but you can only access it from Samsung devices. There's no way to access it on a Windows PC, for example, so if you want a bigger view of your calendar or want to use a keyboard to type event details, you'll need to use Samsung DeX or connect your phone or tablet to an external keyboard.

Google Calendar is cross-platform and has better integration with Gmail. It also comes preinstalled on your Samsung device. Unless Samsung adds the functionality to access its calendar through any web browser on desktop and mobile, there's no need for it on our phones.

3 DECO PIC

A mandatory shortcut app to little-used features is unnecessary

We won't blame you if you don't know what DECO PIC is. This app lets you take photos with live stickers, masks, and frames, but it's mostly irrelevant as it's just a shortcut to the same features in the default Camera app. What's annoying is that you can't uninstall DECO PIC, you can only disable it.

While the idea of a shortcut to specific app features is useful, it should most likely be an opt-in feature rather than a mandatory, space-wasting, standalone app.

4 Samsung Kids

A preinstalled app that goes unused by most people

Samsung Kids is a helpful app that makes your phone safe and fun for kids to use. It locks the child into a separate launcher protected by a PIN, where they can find educational apps and games, while the parent can tweak app access, add time limits, and monitor usage. However, since over 80% of Samsung users are older than 18, the app is likely to just take up space on many phones and tablets.

Relegating Samsung Kids to an opt-in app through the Play Store wouldn't make Samsung devices any less kid-friendly, but it would remove one frustration for adults.

5 LinkedIn

Because the first thing you do with a new phone is check your connections

LinkedIn's presence on Samsung phones is likely because of the presence of Microsoft apps, but at least the Microsoft apps give us a preinstalled alternative to Google. LinkedIn doesn't play the same role, and it certainly doesn't need to be preinstalled on our phones, even if it has added games to the mobile app.

6 Samsung Keyboard

A shadow of Gboard

There's a wide variety of great keyboard apps on Android, but Samsung Keyboard isn't one of them. While it works well as a default keyboard, Gboard offers far more features, includes a much easier way to add words to your personal dictionary, and has integrated Google Translate.

One day, our Samsung phones might be bloatware free

While we believe every Android user should have the freedom of choice regarding what apps they use, preinstalling multiple apps that serve the same purpose is frustrating, especially when they can't be properly uninstalled. And we haven't even touched on the carrier apps that can install apps in the background without your knowledge, but it should go without saying that we don't want that either.