Key Takeaways In 2025, more Android phones will support post-setup data transfer, making upgrades less stressful and more flexible.

The "Back up or copy data" option, which is currently limited to the Pixel 9, lets you choose what to transfer, so no need for a full restore or risking data loss.

You can start using your new phone right away and grab the rest of your files later.

Setting up a new phone doesn’t have to be a race against the clock. Pixel users used to be locked into transferring data during setup—miss it, and you were out of luck. But with the Pixel 9 series, Google flipped the script, letting you move your data whenever it works for you. For now, it’s a Pixel 9-exclusive feature, but come 2025, more Android phone models are jumping on board, making device setups less of a headache and way more on your terms.

Google said in a blog post that it's making the Android Switch experience even better by bringing post-setup data transfer to more phone brands in 2025. Until now, users had to move their data during setup, or they’d be stuck resetting the whole device later.

The Pixel 9 series has gone past that restriction with a flexible post-setup data transfer option. This feature lets users move data like texts and apps anytime, not just during setup. On the Pixel 9, it’s as easy as tapping "Back up or copy data" in Settings, and other Android brands are expected to follow suit.

Close

Supported phones will let you pick and choose what data to transfer from your old device—no full restore needed—so you won’t lose anything on your current phone. Even better, you can start using your new phone instantly and grab the rest of your files from the old one whenever it’s convenient.

It's a handy method to manually transfer things at your convenience

It's worth mentioning that you don’t always need to transfer data from your old Android phone when upgrading—signing into apps like Gmail with your Google account will sync most things. But it’s still handy to move over app settings, phone preferences, texts, and other data that isn’t automatically backed up to the cloud.

While Google isn’t the first to offer post-setup data transfer—Samsung's Smart Switch paved the way—it’s great to see the Mountain View-based tech giant making the upgrade process easier for its users. This update changes the game, giving Android users more freedom and convenience when managing their data across devices.