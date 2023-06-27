WhatsApp is among the world's most popular messaging services. But WhatsApp Business is equally popular, especially among small businesses. It allows them to use the power and reach of WhatsApp to reach a large number of customers. To make it easier for smaller firms to run ads across its various platforms, Meta is now dropping the requirement of having a Facebook account for WhatsApp Business account holders. This will allow you to run Facebook or Instagram ads irrespective of whether you have an FB account.

As WhatsApp notes in its announcement, you'll need an email address and a payment method to start running ads across Instagram and Facebook. Even better, you can design and run these ads without ever having to leave the WhatsApp Business app.

The move should benefit small companies that don't have a Facebook account and use WhatsApp Business to promote and interact with their customers.

These ads will point customers straight to your WhatsApp account, where they can see your product catalog or place their order. This will significantly expand the scope of your business' reach and enable easy acquisition of new customers.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a feature that would enable small businesses to send customized messages to their users. This includes appointment reminders, birthday greetings, upcoming holiday sales, and more. You can schedule such messages and include customizable call-to-action buttons. It is also possible to filter customers based on various factors, like people who recently interacted with your business, new customers, and more. However, this feature will be paid, with Meta providing more information about it in the future.

Besides benefiting small businesses, the new feature should also help Meta generate more revenue from WhatsApp, which enterprises are widely adopting worldwide to acquire more customers. That's evident from today's announcement, in which Meta reveals WhatsApp Business now has over 200 million+ users, up from 50 million firms in 2020.