mophie Power Boost $10 $30 Save $20 A slim power bank that offers two ways to charge. You can now score this device for a fantastic price, coming in at just $10 for a limited time. $10 at Amazon

If you're looking to power your devices while on the go, then this Mophie Power Boost power bank is going to be just for you. Not only does it look good, but it's also quite compact thanks to its slim profile. Furthermore, it features two ports and has plenty of power at 10,000mAh, making it the perfect companion for travel.

Of course, Prime Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to wait in order to score some great deals. While this Mophie power bank has a retail price of $29.99, it can now be had for an absolute steal, coming in with a discount that knocks 66% off, dropping the price down to just $10. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Mophie Power Boost power bank?

Now, Mophie has been around for a long time, and has a reputation for building some great accessories. And while the Mophie Power Boost power bank isn't anything complicated, it's good to know that it comes from a company that has a good track reputation. As far as capacity goes, the power bank has quite a bit, coming in at 10,000mAh.

That means you'll be able to charge most smartphones around two times at the very least, and some smaller devices like wireless earbuds even more. Of course, if you want to charge multiple devices at one time, you'll also be able to do that as well, as this power bank comes with one USB-A and USB-C port.

In addition, the power bank also has a LED status indicator to keep users in the loop with how much charge it has left. As you can tell, this is no frills power bank that's really just here to get the job done. And because of that, you're getting a hefty discount that drops the price to just $10 for a limited time.